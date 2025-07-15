Alex Rodriguez & Co Reveal $110M Decision Truth as Anthony Edwards’ Wolves Future Confirmed

Less than a month ago, the NBA’s Board of Governors green-lit a $1.5 billion sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tech mogul Marc Lore and ex-MLB slugger Alex Rodriguez now officially control the franchise’s future. Timberwolves fans, understandably restless, have craved serious shifts to vault Anthony Edwards past the Western Conference Finals. Sure, back-to-back heartbreaks sting. But this battle’s far from finished. The new ownership group isn’t blinking, standing firm behind their franchise star, Anthony Edwards.

Anthony Edwards has carried the Timberwolves on his back for the last five years. At 23, this explosive shooting guard is Minnesota’s most defining player since the Kevin Garnett era. Over the past two seasons, he’s toppled powerhouses like LeBron’s Lakers and Curry’s Warriors with fearless grit. Yet, the Wolves fell 4-1 to the top-seeded, eventual champion Oklahoma City Thunder in this year’s Conference Finals.

Despite growing fan chatter about leaving for a title-hunting franchise, Edwards hasn’t entertained those temptations. Now, if Alex Rodriguez’s latest comments hold weight, Minnesota isn’t giving up on their star either.

On a recent episode of The Kevin O’Connor Show, Alex Rodriguez faced a blunt question about Anthony Edwards’ future. Kevin asked whether the Wolves planned to build around their rising superstar or risk losing him. And Rodriguez didn’t dodge or dress it up. He made it clear the franchise’s focus is on keeping Edwards and surrounding him with the right pieces.

He said, “I mean just we’re just looking to make smart decisions, right? And, we have made it to the Western Conference Finals two years in a row. I think it we have a situation where we’ve got a very healthy roster.” Yes, the Timberwolves need smart moves to support Anthony Edwards. Pure offensive firepower won’t crack the championship code alone.

via Imago Jan 29, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) celebrates a play against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Minnesota must sharpen its defensive edge too. That’s where four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert anchors their hopes. Last season, Gobert signed a three-year, $110 million extension, locking in a player option for 2027-28. Although back then this decision drew little skepticism but Marc Lore didn’t flinch.

He said, “Just looking at his impact on winning, I mean, no, he’s one of the best defenders in the world.” And then Alex added, “Kevin, if you look at his career, I bet he’s in the top five winningest players. So, all he does is win. He goes to the playoffs. Every year, he’s been to the playoffs…Rudy’s a monster and we love him.”

With Anthony Edwards’ spot secure and Rudy Gobert’s $110 million deal now justified, the Timberwolves are chasing that rhythm again. And the 2025 NBA Summer League has become the perfect stage to test fresh talent. Edwards isn’t suiting up this summer, though. Instead, he’s courtside, recharging and hyping up Minnesota’s new faces.

Anthony Edwards’ passionate support for Rob Dillingham

The 2025 NBA Summer League has quietly become a proving ground for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ young core. While Joan Beringer’s dazzling performances grabbed early attention, Rob Dillingham is steadily claiming his own spotlight. After a rough first outing, Dillingham bounced back with a statement game against the Denver Nuggets. He dropped 15 points, dished nine assists, and grabbed four boards, flashing the all-around game the Wolves hoped for.

What made the night sweeter was Anthony Edwards’ courtside presence. Sitting beside Naz Reid, Edwards brought unmistakable energy, cheering with every Dillingham highlight. It wasn’t for show, it’s who Ant’s become. Edwards has made it a habit to rally behind young teammates, a leadership trait that matters for long-term chemistry.

That kind of sideline presence sends a message: this is a team, not a one-man act. “He’s like that for everybody. That’s how Ant is, he wants to see the young guys go,” Dillingham said postgame. Then he added, “Especially if you put in work, he sees us put in work, so he feels like we deserve it. So he’s going to cheer us on, just like we cheer him on.”

It’s the kind of bond Minnesota’s counting on if they plan to climb higher next season.