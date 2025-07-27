Rudy Gobert Seeks Counsel From Dwight Howard’s Ally Amid Shaquille O’Neal Controversy

Is Rudy Gobert finally cooking up a comeback, or is this just another preseason placebo? Because on a quiet July weekend, the 7-foot Frenchman popped up in a clip that might end up aging like fine wine, or sour milk… depending on if you’re asking Dwight Howard or Shaquille O’Neal. The clip in question? Imagine this: Rudy Gobert, footwork, and rhythm. Interesting, right?

A combination most fans wouldn’t have expected to read outside of a parody post. Yet here we are. The clip, shared by famed shooting coach Chris Matthews aka “Lethal Shooter,” shows Gobert going through footwork drills, midrange reps, and mobility sequences. Caption? “Rudy Gobert is committed to mastering his footwork and learning quicker reads to a smooth rhythm. I’ve been blessed over my career to help Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis, Bobby Portis, Dwight Howard etc. Five guys who are dominate from 15ft and in.”

And yes, he really put Gobert in the same breath as Dwight Howard. You know, the guy, Shaquille O’Neal, has spent over a decade mocking online. The same Dwight who once dared to be called “Superman,” only to have Shaq blow up the internet in response. So when you realize that Shaq also recently tagged Lethal Shooter on his own IG asking for help, it starts to feel like something deeper is brewing here.

Gobert averaged just 12.0 points, 10.9 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game this season, and most of those buckets were dunks and lobs. Not bad for your average center. But for a player with his paycheck and expectations? The noise is always louder. And nobody makes that noise louder than Shaq.

Just recently, O’Neal dragged Gobert again, questioning his value and laughing at his offensive limitations. So much so, he turned off all filters to say, “I f—— hate Rudy Gobert… Because that motherf–—– making $250 million, [and] he don’t deserve it, dawg.“ That makes this Lethal Shooter post look less like a training update and more like a calculated clapback. What better way to silence critics than to link up with the same guy Shaq once dubbed a shooting guru, right?

Coincidence? Or is Gobert making a point loudly and strategically, with Matthews in his corner? Because this isn’t just about training clips. This is about reputation, legacy, and one very… well, not-so-expensive NBA contract. How?

Shaq forgot Gobert took less

Re-jog your memory, people, Gobert may not have a Finals MVP or a shoe deal with every vowel in it… but he’s never been the “cash first, team second” guy his critics love to paint him as. In fact, if you zoom out and actually track his contract history, the dude’s left tens of millions on the table not once, but twice.

via Imago Dec 29, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (27) and San Antonio Spurs forward Zach Collins (23) jump for a rebound in the second half at Target Center. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

In 2020, he signed a $205 million extension with the Utah Jazz, despite being eligible for $228 million. And just last year, he declined a $46.6 million player option to sign a more team-friendly 3-year, $110 million deal with the Minnesota Timberwolves. That’s practically extinct in today’s supermax-hungry league. So when Shaq tries to clown Gobert for being overpaid, it’s worth asking: are we roasting the wrong guy?

In theory, Gobert adding even a whisper of a midrange game changes how teams defend Minnesota. Gobert clogging the dunker spot becomes a spacing nightmare. If he can pull defenders 10-15 feet out and make quick reads? Suddenly, the Timberwolves have something more fluid, maybe even more dynamic. That could help unlock Anthony Edwards even further.

Ant thrives on space. The more breathing room he gets, the more ferocious he becomes. It’s a simple equation, really: Gobert develops a respectable elbow jumper = one less defender camping in the paint = Edwards explosion. And for Gobert himself? This could be a quiet bet on his future. He turns 34 next season. His defensive skills aren’t vanishing, but athleticism does fade with age and injuries, right?

If he wants to stick around and still earn big minutes, especially deep in the playoffs, developing offensive polish is a must. Think of what Brook Lopez did. Or Al Horford. Even Dwight Howard had to adapt. And if he shows even a marginal improvement offensively, suddenly his value in terms of salary becomes slightly more digestible. Slightly. On a human level, though, it’s also about pride.

Gobert’s been the centre of memes, tweets, Shaquille O’Neal rants, and everything in between. He’s been called overrated, soft, and unskilled. But he’s also a 4x All-NBA player and 4x Defensive Player of the Year. The man has hardware. He just hasn’t had a narrative that sticks. Until maybe now. So what do we make of this Matthews partnership?

A gimmick? A redemption arc? Maybe a flex aimed directly at Shaq? Either way, what it makes clear is that Rudy Gobert isn’t done fighting the narrative war, rightly so. And this time, he’s bringing jump shots to the battle. Let’s see what else turns up from these cryptic summer workouts. Because this chaos? Oh, it’s far from over.