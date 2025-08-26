Russell Westbrook Is Living Like Magic Johnson As NBA Future Remains Unconfirmed

There was a moment last season when Denver fans leaned forward again, waiting for Russell Westbrook to ignite the floor. He wasn’t the unstoppable triple-double machine anymore, but he carved a role that mattered. Off the bench, he chipped in 13.3 points, 6.1 assists, and nearly five rebounds each night. In the playoffs, he still delivered double-digit scoring bursts that swung momentum. It was proof that his fire hadn’t burned out. And yet, oddly enough, here we are: his future hanging in limbo once more.

That limbo came into focus when Westbrook declined his $4 million player option with the Nuggets. The decision sent ripples through Denver, where many thought he’d return for another year. Instead, he entered free agency again, searching for the right fit. Reports quickly pointed to Sacramento, where he could share minutes with Dennis Schroder behind Malik Monk. The Bucks, too, kicked the tires but appear to be just short of making a move. Which leaves the question lingering: while teams wait, how is Westbrook spending this unexpected pause?

A video recently answered that curiosity. A clip surfaced showing Westbrook dribbling and shooting hoops on the deck of his yacht. The caption read, “Russ is training on a yacht while he waits to get signed by an NBA team.” It sparked conversation across social media, especially since league interest has been modest. Kings and Bucks remain possibilities, but nothing is certain. Isn’t it fascinating how Westbrook, often defined by intensity, is now working out in one of the calmest places imaginable?

A post shared by Basketball Coverage (@basketballcoverage)

What makes this even more intriguing is the parallel with Magic Johnson. Just weeks earlier, a clip of Magic surfaced that turned heads worldwide. “It was nice to be back in Barcelona, Spain where I won my gold medal with the Dream Team! I’m back shooting hoops, not in an arena this time, but on a yacht!” he wrote on Instagram. Magic’s yacht, worth $140 million, became a floating stage where he casually sank jumpers in the same city he once made basketball history. So the sight of Westbrook on open waters felt strikingly similar to that of Johnson’s.

Russell Westbrook and wife Nina renew vows in stunning Italian ceremony

Russell Westbrook recently made headlines off the court, this time for something beautifully personal. The NBA star and his wife, Nina, decided to celebrate their love with a vow renewal aboard a boat in Italy. The couple was spotted in Portofino earlier this week, and it turned out their getaway was more than just a vacation; it was a fairy tale moment marking ten years since they first tied the knot.

Westbrook, who originally married Nina at the Beverly Hills Hotel in August 2015, looked every bit the bold personality fans know. He wore a white blazer with no shirt underneath, while Nina shone in an elegant white dress and diamond ring. Behind them, flowers decorated the setting, while the sea provided a breathtaking backdrop as they exchanged heartfelt promises once again. Guests included close family and friends, with live string musicians setting the tone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The ceremony radiated romance, but it also showed the couple’s lasting bond. Together since their college years, Russ and Nina have built a family with three children, and this renewal was both a celebration of their past and a promise for the future. Pictures showed the two getting emotional, their love as clear as ever.

Even former NBA stars couldn’t resist showing their support. Victor Oladipo commented, “I love them! 🤎🤎,” while Gilbert Arenas dropped fire emojis in admiration. The scene blended elegance with intimacy, much like the couple themselves. For Westbrook, whose future in the league remains a topic of discussion, this Italian ceremony was proof that some things are more certain than basketball: the bond he shares with Nina.