Spurs vs Magic Injury Report (Dec. 3): Are Victor Wembanyama, Paolo Banchero Playing Tonight?

The San Antonio Spurs continue to win games, but will once again be without their most important player as they hit the road for a tough back-to-back. Their opponent, the Orlando Magic, is also navigating the absence of their own franchise cornerstone. This matchup between two of the NBA’s surprise teams will test their depth more than their star power.

Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game against the Orlando Magic. The star big man continues to recover from a left calf strain that has sidelined him for eight consecutive games. He is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks this season. De’Aaron Fox is not listed on the injury report and is expected to play after logging 36 minutes in Tuesday’s win.

Head coach Mitch Johnson confirmed that Wembanyama will not travel with the team for this road trip. Johnson stated the decision is in the best long-term interest of both the player and the team. The Spurs hold a 6-win and 2-loss record during Wembanyama’s current absence.

Rookie guard Stephon Castle is also out with a left hip flexor strain and will not travel. Reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin remains out with a right hamstring strain.

Magic Injury Report: Are Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner Playing Tonight?

Paolo Banchero has been ruled out for Wednesday’s contest against the Spurs. The Magic star is dealing with a left groin strain that has kept him out for nine straight games. He last played on November 12 against the New York Knicks.

Coach Jamahl Mosley noted that the team being home this week is important for monitoring Banchero’s daily progress. The forward has been participating in noncontact work but has not yet been cleared for full practice. His return could potentially come during the team’s upcoming NBA Cup quarterfinal.

Forward Moritz Wagner is also out with a knee injury. Center Goga Bitadze, who left Monday’s game with a hip issue, is not on the injury report and will be available. Franz Wagner, who leads the team with 22.9 points per game, is not listed and will play.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Spurs vs Magic

The projected starting lineups reflect the significant absences for both teams. The Spurs will rely on their backcourt, while the Magic will start their available core players.

G – De’Aaron Fox G – Jalen Suggs G – Devin Vassell G – Desmond Bane F – Julian Champagnie F – Franz Wagner F – Harrison Barnes F – Tristan da Silva C – Luke Kornet C – Wendell Carter Jr.

For the Spurs, Luke Kornet is projected to start at center in place of Wembanyama. De’Aaron Fox and Devin Vassell will lead the backcourt. For the Magic, Tristan da Silva is expected to start at power forward with Banchero out. Wendell Carter Jr., averaging 12.3 points and 7.6 rebounds, will anchor the middle.

The San Antonio Spurs hold a 14-win and 6-loss record, placing them first in the Southwest Division. The Orlando Magic are 13 and 8, good for second in the Southeast Division. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 PM Eastern Time at the Kia Center. This is the first of two scheduled meetings between the teams this season.