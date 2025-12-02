Spurs vs Grizzlies Injury Report (Dec. 2): Are Victor Wembanyama, Ja Morant Playing Tonight?

Two of the Southwest Division’s hottest teams are set to collide, but both will be without key stars. The San Antonio Spurs return home looking to rebound, while the Memphis Grizzlies arrive riding a three-game winning streak. Yet the momentum on both sides is tempered by injury concerns, with health reports revealing two heavily depleted lineups preparing for a tough matchup.

Spurs Injury Report: Are Victor Wembanyama, De’Aaron Fox playing tonight?

Victor Wembanyama has been ruled out for Tuesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Spurs star is dealing with a left calf strain that has kept him out for seven consecutive games. He has progressed to on-court activities but remains without a definitive return timetable.

Wembanyama is averaging 26.2 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 3.6 blocks per game this season. The Spurs hold a 5-win and 2-loss record during his current absence. Lead beat writer Jeff McDonald suggested a return before Christmas is likely.

De’Aaron Fox is not on the injury report and will play. Fox has averaged 24.1 points per game this season and his scoring will be critical against the Grizzlies’ defense.

Starting point guard Stephon Castle is also out with a left hip flexor strain. Castle leads the team with 7.5 assists per game. Reserve guard Jordan McLaughlin is out with a right hamstring strain.

Grizzlies Injury Report: Are Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. Playing Tonight?

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been ruled out for Tuesday’s matchup. Morant is managing a right calf strain and is set to be reevaluated after the game against the Spurs. He last played on November 16.

The point guard is averaging 17.9 points and a team-leading 7.6 assists per game this season. His absence leaves a significant playmaking void for the Grizzlies’ offense.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is not on the injury report and is expected to start. Jackson leads the Grizzlies in scoring at 18.3 points per game. Center Jock Landale is listed as questionable due to left ankle soreness.

The team has several long-term absences. Ty Jerome, Scotty Pippen Jr., Brandon Clarke, and Javon Small are all out with various injuries. Their timelines range from several weeks to months.

Predicted Starting Line-Ups: Spurs vs Grizzlies

The projected starting lineups reflect the significant injuries on both sides. San Antonio will rely on its backcourt, while Memphis will lean on its formidable frontcourt.

San Antonio Spurs Memphis Grizzlies De’Aaron Fox Vince Williams Jr. Devin Vassell Cedric Coward Julian Champagnie Jaylen Wells Harrison Barnes Jaren Jackson Jr. Luke Kornet Zach Edey

For the Spurs, Luke Kornet will start at center in place of Wembanyama. Julian Champagnie and Devin Vassell will fill the wing positions alongside Fox. For the Grizzlies, Vince Williams Jr. is projected to start in the backcourt with rookie Cedric Coward. The frontcourt features the size of Jaren Jackson Jr. and Zach Edey, who average 11.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

The San Antonio Spurs hold a 13-win and 6-loss record, good for second in the Southwest Division. The Memphis Grizzlies are 9 and 12, riding a three-game win streak. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 PM Central Time at Frost Bank Center, with the Spurs listed as 5-point favorites. This is the second of four scheduled meetings between the division rivals this season.