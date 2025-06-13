Savannah James Finds Comfort in a New World After Unfair Bronny James Treatment

So apparently, Mrs. Savannah James is living in a 90s kinda world… and honestly, who’s complaining? Not us for sure. But before we get to the hoops and gloss, let’s take a step back. Because the vibe online hasn’t exactly been peaceful for the James family. Between Bronny’s every move being overanalyzed and the internet dissecting even their ice cream outings, it’s been a summer of unnecessary scrutiny. So when Savannah popped back into our feeds this week? It felt like a whole damn reset.

On Thursday, LeBron’s forever queen stepped straight out of a time capsule and into our feeds with a look that had Instagram doing double-takes. Celebrity hairstylist Ricky Wing dropped a carousel post of Savannah giving full-blown R&B goddess vibes. And the caption? “90s fine with @mrs_savannahrj 😮‍💨,” while Vandolizm’s “All That 90s Flava” played in the background, because of course it did.

And Savannah James didn’t just leave it at that. She reposted the clip to her own IG story and added a caption that sealed the aesthetic — “🦋In a 90’s kinda world🦋.” And if you know, you know – the glossed lips, gold hoops, a classic necklace catching the light just right, and a watch that says timeless in more ways than one. Savannah James embodied the ’90s. Effortlessly at that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RICKY WING 💫 (@iamhairbyhe)

But she wasn’t just channeling vibes. Savannah James was also speaking her truth. In the latest episode of Everybody’s Crazy, her podcast with April McDaniel, she opened up about nursing each of her three children. “Six weeks for Bronny, three months for Bryce, nine months for Zhuri,” she shared. When April jokingly said, “Poor Bronny,” Savannah James smiled and admitted, “I’ll do it as long as I can.” It’s a small anecdote, but it speaks volumes. While Bronny has faced a wave of unfair treatment online, Savannah seems to be finding joy and strength in the world she’s built for herself. One where motherhood, identity, and era-defining glam all peacefully coexist.

Because when the vibe’s that flawless, it doesn’t matter what year it is, it’s Savannah’s world either way. Is it a trend? A teaser? A soft launch to something more? If this is just the opening act, we can’t wait to see what the main event looks like. But not everything has been throwback glam and glossy vibes. While Savannah James rocked full ‘90s goddess energy, her eldest son, Bronny, now donning Lakers purple, has been navigating a digital minefield.

Savannah stays unbothered while the internet spirals over Bronny

Every highlight, every bench sit, every family snap—online hot takes followed fast. Critics have branded him a “nepo baby,” given his 55th overall second-round selection and G-League-heavy minutes. Even the All-Star Weekend invite provoked controversy. Though he declined the Rising Stars Game, prompting accusations that he “isn’t NBA-ready” and that his participation would’ve been a disservice to more deserving prospects.

Then came the hot-mic moment when LeBron publicly confronted Stephen A. Smith over his commentary, accusing the criticism of being too personal toward his son’s performance. Meanwhile, in South Bay, Bronny has been working. She is dropping 20.6 points, 5 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in nine games of the G-League outing. Even a wholesome Maui vacation, where Bronny was spotted grabbing ice cream with LeBron and Bryce, somehow lit up the internet with criticism. The clip was innocent, but the reaction wasn’t.

Even Reddit weighed in, and some called him “a human prop,” others praised him for turning down spotlighted roles at All-Star Week. And Bronny himself? He admitted he feels the backlash, but uses it as fuel, saying, “People think I’m a f—— robot, like I don’t have any feelings or emotions,” training harder every day.

Through it all, what stands clear is that the world watches Bronny because he’s a James. But while everyone speculates, Savannah James moves. Running a successful skincare business, clocking in podcast episodes, giving Pilates instructor energy on a Tuesday, and shutting down red carpets like the Met Gala never ended. She doesn’t need a quote to set the tone. Her presence does that just fine. Because if Bronny’s learning how to play through pressure, it’s clear who’s been teaching him how to carry it.