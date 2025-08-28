Savannah James Has No Words for A’ja Wilson’s Unexpected Gesture on Special Day

August 27 turned out to be busy for both Savannah James and A’ja Wilson. On the court, Wilson dominated the Atlanta Dream with 34 points, nine rebounds, and four blocks to push the Las Vegas Aces to their 12th straight win. That performance made her the first player in WNBA history to record six games in a single season with at least 30 points on 60 percent shooting. Off the court, the date also marked Savannah James’ birthday, a moment often spotlighted by fans online and those closest to the James family.

This intersection of events set the stage for something more than just basketball highlights. Savannah has steadily built her own presence through Reframe Beauty, the skincare brand she launched in May 2025 with her daughter Zhuri as inspiration. The line has since worked with Howard University to support students and gained attention for its inclusive focus. Wilson, meanwhile, has become one of the faces of the WNBA’s rise, and her ties to the James family have grown over time. With her team riding a record-setting streak and Savannah celebrating a personal milestone, the overlap created a setting where gestures carried extra meaning.

Savannah revealed that meaning with a single Instagram Story. She reposted an original video from @brwsports showing Wilson trying out products from Reframe Beauty. The overlay credited both “@aja22wilson” and “@reframebeauty”, while Savannah added only four emojis — two folded-hands 🙏🏾 and two heart-hands 🫶🏽. No words, just emojis, which worked as her way of acknowledging the unexpected support from one of the WNBA’s biggest stars on her birthday.

The connection between the two has been building across the year. Wilson once joked about Savannah’s Met Gala look, writing “What’s 4 + 4 ??????”, and in June Savannah tagged Wilson after posting Zhuri in mismatched pairs of A’One sneakers. These small but consistent exchanges underline a growing admiration. Wilson highlighting Reframe Beauty on the very day she made history on court only reinforced that pattern. For Savannah, emojis were enough to capture the gesture, but the layers of timing and support spoke volumes.

