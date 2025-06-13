76ers’ Unusual Move Increases Kevin Durant Trade Possibilities For Spurs Amid Anthony Edwards Wish

Something’s bubbling in the NBA, louder than trade machines, louder than summer league hype, and just about as loud as JR Smith before that infamous Game 1 mix-up. And this time, the noise has a name: Kevin Durant. Yep, he’s right back at the center of a full-blown trade storm. Only now, it’s hotter than that 2018 Rockets-Warriors shootout; and way more unpredictable.

The latest spark? According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, the Philadelphia 76ers have unexpectedly jumped into the KD conversation; and not quietly, either. That’s not just an upgrade; that’s a full-on arms race in the East. But here’s where it gets interesting. This aggressive Philly move? It could swing the door wide open for a Western team lurking in the shadows. One that has the assets, the youth, and a legendary coach in its back pocket.

Here’s the part that’s turning heads. Michael Scotto of HoopsHype just dropped a little gem: the 76ers are in talks with the Spurs to move up to the No. 2 pick. They already own No. 3. So why push for that one spot? That’s the question. Because it’s not something the Sixers do. Not unless they’ve got a real plan. Not unless they’re clearing a path. And that path… might just open the door for Kevin Durant to the Spurs. Word is, they’re cooking up a deal that would send Paul George and two first-round picks to Phoenix, while still keeping the No. 3 pick intact. That’s not just smart; that’s bold. Imagine Durant lining up next to Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Sounds like a leap? Hang on.

If the Spurs actually move that No. 2 pick, which could land someone like Dylan Harper or Stephon Castle, they’d obviously want a solid return. Picks. Players. Maybe salary fillers. But here’s the kicker: by doing that, they wouldn’t have to trade any of their core. Devin Vassell? Safe. Jeremy Sochan? Probably safe. Wemby? Obviously untouchable. And if they keep those guys, they suddenly become serious contenders for a Durant trade if and when Phoenix hits the panic button.

Let’s back up for a sec. The Suns aren’t throwing Durant on the market; yet. But if things spiral early next season, if another early playoff exit looms, all bets are off. And Bleacher Report’s already floated the Spurs as a sleeper team. They’ve got the picks. They’ve got a generational anchor in Wembanyama. And if they offload that No. 2 pick for assets? They’ll have the depth and flexibility to chase a star without gutting their rebuild.

Philadelphia’s play here is strange. If they just wanted Edgecombe or Bailey, they could probably wait it out. But trading up suggests urgency. Could be to block Houston. Could be to get a better shot at Clingan or Sheppard. Or; it could be about freeing up chips for something bigger. In any case, it’s the Spurs who stand to benefit most if a deal happens. So why would San Antonio go for KD?

Simple. Because he fits. Because he’s still one of the best scorers alive. And because pairing him with Wemby? That’s not just box office; it’s contender mode. Durant gives them a vet presence. Playoff pedigree. And the ability to close games while Wemby figures it all out. And now: enter Anthony Edwards.

Why’s he relevant here? Because he’s not just another young star. He’s the guy Kevin Durant respects. And that respect? It’s mutual. On ESPN’s NBA show, Edwards got a glowing shoutout from Jay Williams: “Anthony Edwards does not call any player in the world, his favorite player… He’ll call KD that.”

Jay Will wasn’t done. He said pairing KD and Ant would be like “Tupac and Snoop on the album cover.” Dramatic? Sure. But the connection’s real. USA Basketball brought them together. Their bond deepened. And if Minnesota crashes out early next year, watch the rumors fly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Kevin Durant’s Future: Could the Spurs emerge as a dark horse?

Let’s start with what they’ve already got. Victor Wembanyama is ahead of schedule. He’s not just some raw project. He’s making plays on both ends, adjusting fast, and showing flashes of future MVP stuff. Durant next to him? That’s pressure off the kid; that’s mentorship. That’s a cheat code. Then there’s the draft stash. San Antonio owns multiple firsts, including a few juicy unprotected ones from Atlanta. That alone gives them serious leverage. If they turn No. 2 into more mid-level assets, they can build a trade that doesn’t force them to give up the farm.

And yeah; the team needs leadership. Sochan’s fun, Vassell’s smooth, but nobody on that roster’s been through deep playoff wars. Durant? He’s seen it all. He’s done it all. And he’s still got enough left to carry a young squad when it counts. But there’s always a catch.

via Imago Feb 23, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) gestures to the referee for a foul call against the Toronto Raptors in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-Imagn Images

Phoenix still holds the keys. And they’re not moving Durant for anything less than a king’s ransom. That’s the gamble. If the Suns don’t flop, this whole thing fizzles. And there’s also the question of San Antonio’s patience. They might just wait. Build slow. Trust the process. Still: Bleacher Report called them a sleeper for a reason. And The Athletic hinted too, KD hasn’t asked out, but the Suns aren’t exactly stable. Now add Philly stirring the pot? The board is shifting. And if the Spurs walk away with extra ammo from a draft-night trade?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Don’t be shocked if they cash it in for one of the biggest names in basketball.