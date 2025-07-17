Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Finally Gives Sam Presti 2 Things That Kevin Durant & Co Lacked, Says Ex-Teammate

Remember that electric feeling in Oklahoma City last summer? The pure joy, the relief, the sheer weight finally lifting after the Thunder clinched the championship? It wasn’t just about the trophy; it felt like validation for a long, patient rebuild. Watching Shai, Chet, and J-Dub celebrate felt different somehow, like the culmination of something deeper than just assembling talent. You couldn’t help but wonder, what was the real secret sauce this time around?

Sam Presti’s meticulous plan always seemed focused beyond just the box score, right? He’d talk culture, character, finding the right guys, not just the flashiest names. We saw glimpses of it during the grind years, but the ultimate payoff came with the Larry O’Brien.

Now, an insider who lived through the Thunder’s first superstar era is spilling the tea on why this group clicked where the last one fractured, revealing two crucial missing pieces. The contrast is seriously fascinating.

Breaking it down on the RoadTrippin’ podcast, Kendrick Perkins- who played for OKC during the Durant-Westbrook-Harden days – shared a killer insight. Talking about Presti, he said, “I don’t want to put it as if he learned a lesson. He finally got what he wanted” with this current core. “One, he got his championship. But two, he got three guys that are franchise guys that actually match not just what they bring on the floor, they match his character.” Forget just learning a lesson; Presti found his ideal player mold: low-maintenance stars embodying the spirit of Thunder legend Nick Collison.

Perkins hammered home the Collison blueprint: “He’s basically looking for guys that are like going to mimic the mindset of a Nick Collison. Right. Like Nick Collison didn’t have a Hall of Fame professional career… But his jersey retired like Nick Collison is still considered Mr. Thunder around there.” It’s about selflessness, focus, and zero drama. Perkins contrasted eras sharply: “No knock on Katie or Russ or even James. But we know James was in club live during the NBA finals. You ain’t got to worry about Chet or SGA or J-Dub.” This Spurs-influenced ethos (Presti learned under Popovich) prioritizes team harmony above all, a stark departure from past tensions.

So, the big reveal? Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, alongside Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams, embodies the two things Presti craved but lacked before: perfect character alignment and that coveted low-maintenance mentality. They just hoop. Perkins even recalled Presti’s post-championship awe: “Perk, I’m just amazed on how great these guys are.” It’s the ultimate validation of Presti’s vision, proving that finding stars who buy in completely can unlock what raw talent alone couldn’t achieve. This foundation feels built to last, unlike the fragile dynamite of the past. Speaking of which…

The Durant dilemma: when talent wasn’t enough

Let’s be real, the Durant-Westbrook-Harden Thunder were insanely fun and talented. Drafting three future MVPs? Unheard of! They stormed the 2012 Finals, radiating potential dynasty vibes. Yet, that era ultimately serves as a cautionary tale about how blinding talent alone isn’t enough. Behind the highlights, crucial elements were missing- the very things Presti prioritized this time around. Unity and shared sacrifice proved elusive, cracking under pressure almost immediately after that Finals run.

The core fracture point is infamous: the Harden trade. Over what Harden himself later framed as “over four million dollars,” contract talks collapsed. Harden wanted a bigger role and paycheck than OKC offered under the harsh luxury tax rules. The franchise chose financial pragmatism, shipping him out and fundamentally altering their trajectory. This wasn’t just about money; it exposed a lack of mutual commitment to the team above individual opportunity or status. Ambitions diverged sharply.

Without that bedrock of shared purpose, other cracks widened. Reports swirled about a “passive-aggressive war for control” brewing between Durant and Westbrook as their stardom grew. Undermining chemistry when it mattered most. While injuries played a part, the absence of a unifying, low-drama cultural anchor like Nick Collison left the locker room vulnerable. They had all the points and highlights imaginable, but not the collective mindset or character cohesion needed to truly weather the storm and build something lasting. Talent got them close, but the missing intangibles kept them from the mountaintop.