Shams Charania Reveals Kevin Durant Trade Update as Anthony Edwards Reunion Hopes Fade

When Anthony Edwards teamed up with Kevin Durant last summer for the Paris Olympics, it was a dream come true for the young superstar, “It felt good playing alongside KD, who is my favorite player of all time.” The unlikely duo turned into instant fan favorites because of their natural chemistry, both on and off the hardwood. So, when Durant’s name emerged in recent trade talks, many hoped he would reunite with Edwards, only this time as part of the Timberwolves.

But Shams Charania’s latest report might have shattered those hopes. Per the ESPN insider, “The Miami Heat, San Antonio Spurs and Houston Rockets are 15-time All-Star Kevin Durant’s preferred trade destinations out of Phoenix, sources tell ESPN. Those across the NBA have been made aware in recent days that those are the three teams that Durant would commit to long-term.”

Yes, Minnesota is reportedly not among Durant’s preferred destinations, as his trade from Phoenix seems imminent. Only a couple of days ago on The Pat McAfee Show, Shams revealed that the Timberwolves were one of the few teams Suns were focused on regarding KD’s trade discussion, “They have had about 6-8 teams reach out. There’s been interest, there’s been some offers, there’s been negotiations. But really in the last 24-48 hours, I’m told the focus on the Suns conversation has been on few of the teams and here they are – The Houston Rockets, the Miami Heat, and the Minnesota Timberwolves.”

So, to find out that Minnesota might not be the place Durant prefers going to is a massive blow for those hoping for his reunion with Ant. Well, the two-time champ reportedly wants to join a “win-now” team, as he is in the later stages of his career and might not have many chances left to win another ring. Timberwolves could have been a perfect landing spot because they are coming off two straight Conference Finals runs and might be just a piece away from getting over the hump. Durant could have been that missing piece, which makes Shams’ report even more surprising. Maybe, it had something to do with the Suns star’s contract situation.

Shams Charania says Kevin Durant’s expiring contract could affect his trade amid Anthony Edwards’ fandom

When Shams revealed on McAfee’s show that Timberwolves were among the few teams in Suns’ focus, he was immediately asked if Durant wants to join any of those teams. He highlighted that it could depend on his contract, “He’s on an expiring contract, about $54 million. So, that could also come up as an issue here, where if there is a team which for sure wants his extension.”

Yes, KD will enter the final year of his contract next season, which would make him extension eligible right away. And he might want to land in a place where he sees a long-term future and the franchise also shares a similar vision. Maybe, Durant does not believe that vision will align in Minnesota, which is why he has Miami, San Antonio, and Houston as his top priorities.

Well, if the Wolves are unable to acquire KD like Shams’ report hints, the world will miss out on an epic duo. Of course, Ant-Man adores Durant, and he has revealed why multiple times, “Before I met him, I felt like he was super cool, and then when I met him, I realized we are the same. All we want to do is hoop. We let our people control our stuff, but we just want to get on the court and hoop. That’s what I realized when I first got around him.” Meanwhile, KD has also been pretty vocal about his admiration for Edwards. Clearly, they would be the perfect fit as teammates, but it seems unlikely to happen as of now. Reports suggest that Durant’s trade will get finalized before the upcoming draft on June 25. So, we will find out soon where he eventually lands. What are your thoughts about the Durant-Edwards fit?