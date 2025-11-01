Shaquille O’Neal Gives Clear Verdict on LeBron James’ Lakers Future Amid Injury Uncertainty

After an offseason filled with speculation about LeBron James’ future, the Los Angeles Lakers began without their biggest star. James remains sidelined with a lingering sciatica injury, raising concerns about his recovery and the team’s title hopes. Amid the uncertainty, NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal weighed in, offering a candid take on LeBron’s situation and what the Lakers must do to stay competitive this season.

Speaking on The Rich Eisen Show, Shaquille O’Neal shared that LeBron James is expecting nothing short of greatness this year (can he, is still be a big question). “I mean, he’s expecting a Cinderella season and at least another trip to the finals,” Shaq said. He noted that while the Lakers appear slightly out of rhythm, Austin Reaves’ explosive start, averaging 32 points through six games with 51 and 41-point outings, shows the team’s immense offensive potential. But can they hold on to this after LeBron’s return?

O’Neal stressed that consistency is key to understanding how good the Lakers truly are, even if the Number 23 is out for now. “I would love to see him and Luka 30, 40, 45 games in a row, so we can really see what that looks like,” he added. Luka Doncic is currently in red-hot form, averaging over 45 points and becoming the only player besides Wilt Chamberlain to open a season with three straight 40-point games. With LeBron next to him, the Lakers should be able to fix the missing link, but a lot depends on how he performs.

When it comes to the Lakers’ playoff chances, the big man remains optimistic. “It’ll definitely get him a one through eight position and then, once you get in the playoffs, anything can happen.” Even if LeBron’s production dips a bit from his 24 points per game last season, the Lakers can keep their current momentum. If Reaves-Luka-LeBron contribute an average of at least 80-90 points per game, they will be a dangerous team once their chemistry falls into place with the entire squad.



LeBron James is still recovering from a nerve irritation in his glute, a condition commonly referred to as sciatica. The Lakers initially announced in early October that he would be out for approximately three to four weeks. However, coach JJ Redick recently provided an update, indicating James is now targeting a return in the second or third week of November.

This revised timeline means the 40-year-old forward will miss at least the first ten games of the regular season, marking the first time he has ever missed a season opener in his storied 23-year career.

LeBron’s recovery journey raises questions about Lakers’ early-season outlook

Medical experts have explained that sciatica stems from the compression or irritation of a nerve that runs from the lower back down the leg. Dr. Jay Shah, Medical Director of Sports Medicine at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, told EssentiallySports that recovery timelines can vary greatly depending on how LeBron responds to treatment and physical therapy.

“Recovery can take a couple of weeks or a couple of months. It depends on how LeBron feels with the treatment he is receiving,” Dr. Shah said. He added that while the injury is concerning, it is unlikely to push James toward retirement this year, especially given his resilience and disciplined recovery habits.

“I’m disappointed with the situation. You definitely don’t want to see someone who’s a prominent figure in the league on the injured list at the start of the season,” Dr. Shah shared. “There’s a chance he can return with little to no pain, but there’s also a chance this can linger. Nerves are tricky. They can play tricks on you.” That does leave a bit of fear of ‘what if’ the pain triggers midway through the season.



To give James the best chance at recovery, the Lakers have adopted a cautious approach to managing his workload. Their plan involves limiting his minutes early in the season and resting him during back-to-back games. With over 50,000+ minutes logged across regular-season minus playoff appearances, LeBron’s longevity presents a unique challenge. As coach JJ Redick explained, “There’s no blueprint for a player with this many minutes and this much mileage.”

Still, LeBron’s personal ambitions continue to fuel his recovery. He has often spoken about his dream of sharing the NBA floor with his sons, Bronny and Bryce (this now feels distant, even though he agreed in a podcast), a goal that keeps him pushing through setbacks. The Lakers organization remains patient and deliberate, fully aware that safeguarding his long-term health is essential to extending one of basketball’s most remarkable careers.