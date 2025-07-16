Shaquille O’Neal Gets Honest on Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s $285M Deal While Addressing Thunder Star’s Major Privilege

With NBA’s new $76 billion media rights deal kicking in next season and the salary cap rising year on year, player contracts have shot up to what were once deemed video game numbers. It will not be long before someone starts raking in $1 million per game. Following a historic season, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has come extremely close to hitting that mark after recently inking a four-year $285 extension to solidify his future in OKC. And Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal believes the Thunder star deserves every penny of his new deal.

Giving his honest reaction to SGA’s supermax extension, Shaq said, “Congratulations to Shai. That’s what $70 million looks like. You ain’t got nothing to say about that $70 million. The best player in the league by far.” Per his new contract, Shai will rake in an estimated $73.6 million in the 2029-30 season and $78.7 million the following year. His yearly average is the highest in league history.

Shaq continued, “He deserves that. When you pay a guy $70 million a year, that’s the outcome. That’s how it’s supposed to look.” Of course, Shai earned his deal after one of the most successful individual seasons in league history.

First, he dominated during the regular season, averaging 32.7 points and over six assists, taking home his first MVP trophy. Then, he carried that form into the playoffs, adding the West Finals MVP and the NBA Finals MVP to his trophy cabinet. Shai averaged 30.3 points and 5.6 assists in the seven-game thriller against Indiana to lead OKC to the title. So, many would agree with Shaq calling him the best player in the league. And apart from the massive extension, SGA also earned himself a highly coveted tag that only a few NBA players are privileged enough to get.

Shaquille O’Neal sides with Charles Barkley in major debate despite Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s International roots

As LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant near retirement, the hoop community has been in desperate search for the next face of the league. Many attempted to bestow that tag on Anthony Edwards as he skyrocketed to superstardom and became a fan favorite because of his skills on the hardwood and exuberant personality. However, Charles Barkley recently called out ESPN for trying to force the narrative on the fans.

via Imago Feb 24, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (5) blocks a shot by Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

“Hey, ESPN, I love you guys. Don’t try to make Anthony Edwards the face of the NBA. The face of the NBA is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Joker and Giannis. You can’t give it to people. They have to take it, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is taking it.” He remarked. And turns out, Shaq agrees with Chuck’s stance, also deeming Shai the face of the league, “Charles Barkley made a great comment. You can’t give it away. Somebody has to take it. And Shai takes it. So, its Shai Gilgeous Alexander.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Sure enough, the opinion had Off The Record podcast hosts asking, “Despite him being an international guy?” However, Shaq clarified that a player’s nationality had nothing to do with earning the coveted tag. “I don’t know what that means.” He remarked. Well, Shai has been accused of being a ‘free throw merchant’ and often undermined despite his countless accolades. But at this point, there is no denying that he is one of if not the best player in the league, and more importantly, an NBA champion. What more does a superstar need to be deemed the face of the league?