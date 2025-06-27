Shaquille O’Neal Bluntly Rejects One Career That Could Fetch Him Millions of Dollars

Shaquille O’Neal, with that size (seven feet one inch tall and weighing well over 325 pounds in his prime), helped him stand out from other athletes during his time in the NBA, but it also made fans wonder. Could someone like Shaq hold his own in combat sports? It wasn’t a far-fetched thought. Over the years, Shaq dabbled in disciplines like boxing and Thai Jujitsu. He once trained for MMA and even appeared in wrestling segments, including WrestleMania 32. Clearly, he was always open to trying new arenas, but does he feel he lost a career despite rejecting it once?

This past week, UFC fans were already hyped for UFC 317 when Vitor Belfort’s Hall of Fame induction added more heat. Among the crowd stood Shaq, supporting Belfort like a true friend. With Shaq’s fingers in so many pies: business, music, analyst work, people couldn’t help but ask. Would he ever add “fighter” to that long list? Given his past links to combat sports, the curiosity wasn’t baseless. And the timing of UFC 317 only made that question feel more relevant.

During the event, Shaq faced the question directly: which player would he like to fight if given the chance? He smiled and said, “Nobody. I’m over now. If you’d asked me that 20 years ago, I probably would have said Charles Barkley. But I’m old now. I’m a lover now.” The room laughed, especially when he replied to the question about Barkley’s willingness to take the challenge, “He would have to accept when I slapped the s—- out of him on national TV.” Shaq also reflected on how UFC and the NBA differ, saying, “It’s different. What makes both things interesting is the great athletes competing at a high level.”

via Imago Sep 15, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Former NBA player Shaquille O’Neal stands on the sidelines before a game between the New Orleans Saints and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

When asked who could make a good NBA fighter, Shaq surprised everyone by picking James Johnson instead of Dennis Rodman. “No. I’d say James Johnson,” he stated firmly. As for his favorite MMA fighter? Shaq passed on naming one out of respect. Instead, he listed several older legends like Chuck Liddell, Tito Ortiz, and Tim Sylvia. Wrapping it all up with one final zinger. When he was asked, “You trained MMA. Did you ever consider fighting at any point?” Shaq had a response locked and loaded, “No. But I am undefeated, though.” He even had some words for Jon Jones on his recent retirement room.

Shaq could have made millions stepping into a fighting ring. But as he made clear, that door’s closed. He’s not chasing punches. He’s just enjoying the show.

Shaquille O’Neal makes a virtual return to the ring with WWE 2K25 but remains clear on one real-life boundary

After making it clear that stepping into the MMA cage isn’t on his list, Shaquille O’Neal is still finding other ways to stay in the action spotlight. With the launch of WWE 2K25’s Dunk & Destruction Pack, Shaq joins the digital ring alongside fellow NBA stars Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson, turning fantasy matchups into a playable reality.

While Shaq’s real-life decision to pass on fighting keeps things grounded, his in-game persona is anything but. Players can now watch his towering 7-foot-1 figure take on pro wrestlers with unique taunts, moves, and even a basketball as a weapon. The pack also features wrestling legends like Abyss and The Great Khali, making it one of the most diverse rosters the franchise has ever seen.

Fans familiar with Shaq’s history in wrestling will remember his entrance into the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32. More recently, he shook up AEW in a tag team match where his presence brought real star power to the squared circle. His long-standing love for wrestling makes this digital return feel natural rather than forced.

What adds excitement is the crossover energy between sports and entertainment. Tyrese Haliburton, who appeared courtside in a custom “Tyrese 3:17” shirt, and Jalen Brunson, who carried their NBA rivalry onto SmackDown, make the DLC pack feel like more than a game; it feels like a pop culture moment. The boundaries between basketball and wrestling keep getting thinner.

The Dunk & Destruction Pack also unlocks new arenas, objects, and over thirty custom moves. While Shaq may not be fighting for real, this version of him is built to dominate. It’s all the thrill without the bruises, just the way Shaq seems to like it now.

