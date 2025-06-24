Shedeur Sanders Doesn’t Need to Worry About Speeding Violation as Ex-NBA Star Gives Hope

Earlier this year, Shedeur Sanders finally heard his name called during the NFL Draft, but not as early as many expected. The Cleveland Browns traded up just to pick him at No. 144 overall in the fifth round, a surprising slide for someone with his college resume and athletic pedigree. Despite the late selection, Sanders signed a four-year rookie deal worth $4.6 million, including a $447,000 signing bonus. But recently, the headlines have focused less on football and more on his behavior off the field.

On June 5, Sanders was pulled over by the Ohio State Highway Patrol in Medina County for allegedly driving 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. He was fined $150 plus court costs, but things got worse when he didn’t show up for his arraignment on June 16. Then came another stop, this time in Strongsville, Ohio, where Sanders was reportedly clocked at 101 mph in a 60 mph zone. He wasn’t alone either; a woman named Jasmine Hammond was also pulled over, though only Sanders received a ticket. Police bodycam footage surfaced, showing officers quickly recognizing him, which fueled the focus on him.

With the media buzzing, even Shannon Sharpe and Joe Johnson spoke out. Sharpe warned, “But you got to realize you’re Shedeur Sanders. You know what comes with that last name? You know who your father is.” He emphasized how the spotlight burns brighter when your dad is Deion Sanders. Joe Johnson added a deeper layer, saying, “You end up hitting somebody, and it’s a fatal car accident. That’s the one thing you do not want.” The two urged Shedeur to understand the weight of his actions, especially given how quickly things can turn tragic behind the wheel.

Joe didn’t just preach, he shared his own story. “When I was in college, I had got pulled over… didn’t tell my mama… Next thing I know, I got a court date that I done miss.” He recalled being handcuffed and needing teammates to help him post $200 bail. “Yeah, man. You got to be responsible. I done been there.” His honesty painted a picture of how easily a small mistake can snowball when ignored, and Alijah Arenas is a prime example in recent memory.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Cleveland Browns Minicamp Jun 10, 2025 Berea, OH, USA Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders 12 talk to the media during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Berea CrossCountry Mortgage Campus OH USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKenxBlazex 20250610_kab_bk4_066

Soon, Shannon chimed in and recalled how LeBron James was also once allegedly cited for going 101 mph! Interestingly, as Sharpe pointed out, James was also 23 at the time, and even the speed they got cited for was the same! To Sharpe, this was uncanny, but it didn’t stop him from making a joke.

“Look like Shedeur is destined to become the GOAT,” he jested. Even Joe chimed in, “The greatness is upon him, man. Hey, man, they come up with anything to make it sound good… look like he destined for greatness, baby.” Jokes aside, the message was clear: Sanders is now in the big leagues. All eyes are on him, and any mistake will be looked at with a magnifying glass!

Apology, doubt, and a growing spotlight as Shedeur Sanders’ speeding saga escalates

It wasn’t just the flashing lights that stopped Shedeur Sanders; it was a wave of concern, criticism, and now, questions. Days after being pulled over for driving 101 mph in a 60 mph zone, the Cleveland Browns rookie faced cameras, fans, and media at a charity softball event. With his voice steady but his smile hard to miss, he told reporters, “I’m just a little boy. I made some wrong choices, and I’ve got to own up to them.” But was that enough?

His apology, repeated with phrases like “I learned. I learned… I learned,” seemed sincere to some, but others weren’t sold. Veteran analyst Mike Florio didn’t hold back, writing, “The words look good. The delivery didn’t match them.” In a clip widely shared online, Sanders appeared to laugh at the end, leaving many to wonder if he grasped the seriousness of the moment. Florio even noted, “He should have known everyone was paying attention to everything he does. If he didn’t before, he does now.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As Sanders steps away from the media glare for now, national voices continue weighing in. Colin Cowherd, never one to sugarcoat, blasted his judgment: “When you fall to 144 in the draft and then try to match that number behind the wheel of a car, I don’t think the same.” Cowherd compared Sanders to past Browns quarterbacks like Johnny Manziel and Baker Mayfield, warning, “I’m not sure he’s mature enough.”

Even while some label the speeding as a “hiccup,” others argue it’s more than that. “Driving too fast by 41 mph… is an awareness issue,” Florio wrote. And with minicamp momentum now tangled in public doubt, the stakes are rising fast. Whether Sanders truly “learned” may only be proven when the helmet goes back on.