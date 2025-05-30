Silent on Personal Criticism, LeBron James Sends 7-Word Message Over Bryce James & Zhuri’s Actions

When it comes to longevity, there might be no athlete greater at it than LeBron James. For 22 years, he has stayed on top of his game, never averaging less than twenty points in a season. Even this year, he made All-NBA second team, setting a league record with 21 career selections. Of course, to play at this level on the court requires a lot of discipline and sacrifice off it. However, not everyone agrees with LeBron’s methods.

During a recent episode of Mind The Game podcast, James revealed his unique diet to co-host Steve Nash, “I have either a green juice or some fruit or whatever the case may be, but I don’t eat a full meal until I get back home after practice. My first meal is usually around 1:30, 2 o’clock.” Yes, the Lakers superstar gets a workout in before he has a proper meal. Despite that, he is never low on energy. But what works for LeBron might not work for you. That’s why registered dietitian Melissa Mitri criticized James’ unusual eating habits.

“This type of nutrition routine is not ideal for most active individuals… There is a small subset of people like LeBron that may perform well under fasting conditions, such as those who have a large amount of glycogen stores to pull from for energy.” She remarked. Further warning the people about following James’ habits, Melissa said, “While following this routine has clearly worked for LeBron James, allowing him to perform at elite levels despite his age, I would not recommend his eating schedule for most people engaging in strenuous physical activity, such as competitive sports, running, biking, and heavier strength training.”

Meanwhile, LBJ remained silent on Melissa’s criticism likely because he understands what works for his body, and more importantly, he was busy focusing on his kids Bryce and Zhuri’s latest antics. In his latest Instagram story, LeBron shared a video of Bryce dancing in front of a mirror, while his mother Savannah combs her hair. Making things even more wholesome, Zhuri was also present in the room, posing and grooving to the music as Bryce panned the camera on her.

Like a proud father, LeBron was left in awe of his children, and wrote a seven-word message, “My twin sliding to them good grooves!!” with several fire and celebration emojis. Turns out, this is not the first time he has referred to Bryce as his ‘twin.’

Revisiting LeBron James and Bryce’s wholesome “twin” moments

When Bryce turned 17 last June, his dad was one of the first people to wish him on his special day. In a heartfelt message, LeBron referred to the teenager as his twin, “SCREAMING 🗣️🗣️🗣️🗣️ HAPPY BDAY TO MY TWIN BRYCE MAXIMUS @_justbryce 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑👑. LOVE YOU YOUNG 🤴🏾🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎🤎.”

USA Today via Reuters Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Then, it happened again after LeBron won a gold medal in the Paris Olympics. While he was busy doing a postgame interview, Bryce sneaked up on him from behind and rubbed his palm on his dad’s head. It led to a wholesome father-son interaction as the two did their special handshake. Soon after the video went viral, LeBron reshared it, writing, “MY TWIN!!” with a heart emoji.

Well, it’s possible that LeBron often refers to Bryce as his twin because they share the same jovial personality. It was evident from the way Bryce was dancing in front of the mirror unbothered by Savannah and Zhuri’s presence in the room. Isn’t that something you could picture LeBron doing as well? And maybe as Bryce grows older and fully embarks on his basketball journey, he will adopt the same habits that have helped his father stay the face of the NBA for 22 years and counting. Thoughts?