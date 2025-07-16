Sources Pull Plug on LeBron James’ Anthony Davis Reunion After Lakers’ Demand Surfaces

As we head deeper into the offseason, LeBron James’ trade buzz is beginning to spiral out of control. During a recent Summer League broadcast, veteran insider Dave McMenamin confirmed that four teams have already approached Rich Paul to inquire about the Lakers star’s availability, as told by the agent. Soon after, reports emerged that those teams included Warriors, Cavaliers, Clippers, and Mavericks. And many began wondering if Nico Harrison and Rob Pelinka are planning something big behind the scenes similar to February’s Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis exchange.

However, media veteran Kevin Gray Jr. shut down those rumors, saying, “The Mavericks are not pursuing a trade for LeBron James, one league source told @DLLS_Sports tonight.” Looks like there is not going to be a LeBron AD reunion after all. Obviously, Mavs are gearing up for the Cooper Flagg era and reportedly do not plan on pivoting in a new direction by going after the four-time champ.

Gray continued, “The source was adamant that there are no trade discussions between the teams despite persistent speculation to the contrary.”

(Developing Story)