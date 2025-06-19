Sources Reveal 76ers Decision on Joel Embiid & Paul George Future After Ace Bailey’s Rejection

Wait… again? The Sixers are really about to run it back? Despite logging just 15 games together (yes, fifteen), Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are officially getting another shot. Not a soft reboot, not a panic pivot. A full-on double-down. According to Marc Stein, Philadelphia plans to keep its Big Three intact heading into 2025-26, with eyes locked on the only goal that matters: a championship. Call it bold, call it stubborn. But don’t call it boring. Because, of course, there’s a cost.
By simply staying at No. 3 in the draft, the Sixers are adding $11.1 million to their future cap sheet, likely pushing them past the second apron – the NBA’s luxury tax version of “are you sure about this?” But Daryl Morey’s never been one to blink when it comes to star power. He’s betting that with health and a little patience, this trio has the upside Philly fans were promised.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
What’s your perspective on:
Are the Sixers' championship hopes with Embiid, George, and Maxey a bold move or a desperate gamble?
Have an interesting take?
And just as Philly tries to steady the ship with Embiid, George, and Maxey, enter Ace Bailey… well, actually, don’t. According to ESPN, the Rutgers star canceled his workout with the Sixers, which included a dinner with the team’s front office and a private workout planned for Friday. Making him the only U.S.-based prospect yet to visit any NBA teams. It’s a curious wrinkle, especially with Philly holding the No. 3 pick. Sources say the team hasn’t ruled him out, but Bailey’s absence adds an unpredictable layer to a front office already walking the tightrope between win-now urgency and long-term planning.
The Philadelphia 76ers plan to give Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey another chance next season to compete for a championship, per @TheSteinLine
“By simply staying at No. 3, Philadelphia would introduce an $11.1 million salary onto its books for 2025-26. So the Sixers… pic.twitter.com/Pv50EyE5qd
— NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 19, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Is it a smart gamble? A desperate one? Or something perfectly in between? What’s clear is that the Sixers are going for it. Again. And with the Draft approaching and trade season simmering, this reunion is just the beginning of a very watch-this-space summer in Philly. Come back here for more updates!
(This is a developing story…)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Are the Sixers' championship hopes with Embiid, George, and Maxey a bold move or a desperate gamble?