Sources Reveal 76ers Decision on Joel Embiid & Paul George Future After Ace Bailey’s Rejection

Wait… again? The Sixers are really about to run it back? Despite logging just 15 games together (yes, fifteen), Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey are officially getting another shot. Not a soft reboot, not a panic pivot. A full-on double-down. According to Marc Stein, Philadelphia plans to keep its Big Three intact heading into 2025-26, with eyes locked on the only goal that matters: a championship. Call it bold, call it stubborn. But don’t call it boring. Because, of course, there’s a cost.

By simply staying at No. 3 in the draft, the Sixers are adding $11.1 million to their future cap sheet, likely pushing them past the second apron – the NBA’s luxury tax version of “are you sure about this?” But Daryl Morey’s never been one to blink when it comes to star power. He’s betting that with health and a little patience, this trio has the upside Philly fans were promised.

And just as Philly tries to steady the ship with Embiid, George, and Maxey, enter Ace Bailey… well, actually, don’t. According to ESPN, the Rutgers star canceled his workout with the Sixers, which included a dinner with the team’s front office and a private workout planned for Friday. Making him the only U.S.-based prospect yet to visit any NBA teams. It’s a curious wrinkle, especially with Philly holding the No. 3 pick. Sources say the team hasn’t ruled him out, but Bailey’s absence adds an unpredictable layer to a front office already walking the tightrope between win-now urgency and long-term planning.

Is it a smart gamble? A desperate one? Or something perfectly in between? What’s clear is that the Sixers are going for it. Again. And with the Draft approaching and trade season simmering, this reunion is just the beginning of a very watch-this-space summer in Philly. Come back here for more updates!

(This is a developing story…)