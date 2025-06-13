Spurs Insider Reveals Victor Wembanyama’s Shaolin Training Routine Amid NBA Legend’s Hilarious Jab

You’re not hallucinating… that really is Victor Wembanyama jogging through temple paths in East China’s Nanjing. Forget the spotlight. This is just a 7’3” NBA unicorn blending into the dawn, moving like a monk. Spurs reporter, Dusty Garza, noted on X that sightings of “Shaolin Wemby” are rare but real. He’s been waking up at 4:30 a.m. to run near Bodhidharma Cave, training deep inside the Shaolin Temple grounds, and re-emerging around 5 p.m. for a second session. His mornings start with silence, sweat, and stillness. His afternoons? Pretty much the same.
Monks have gotten the occasional photo or autograph. Tourists? They mostly leave him alone. Because this isn’t some promotional stunt. This is supposed to be a full-blown retreat. But why the retreat, though? It’s because Victor was sidelined in February with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, and this Shaolin sanctuary offers both physical rehabilitation and mental reset.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Even Paul Pierce couldn’t help but chime in. On KG Certified, he saw the shaved head and cracked, “Oh, he’s serious huh? He off this little pretty boy sh-t.” Then, Paul added: “He locked in. He off the curls, all that light skin sh-t,” Behind the jokes, Pierce wasn’t wrong. Wemby’s transformation looks real.
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Victor Wembanyama is taking his retreat seriously and doesn’t want to be disturbed. Sightings are rare though Monks have gotten photos and autographs while tourists mostly leave him alone. I’m told “Shaolin Wemby” has been waking up at 4:30am to run and has been spotted… pic.twitter.com/8zic6sJ8db
— SpursRΞPORTΞR (@SpursReporter) June 12, 2025
ADVERTISEMENT
Article continues below this ad
Still, if you were wondering what kind of 21-year-old does this instead of hitting Ibiza? Well, the kind who’s dead serious about becoming something way bigger than just a basketball star. And if this news came as a surprise to you, what comes next might be something even bigger. Keep an eye out here for updates!
(This is a developing story…)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Is Wembanyama's Shaolin retreat the secret to becoming the next NBA legend?