Spurs Insider Reveals Victor Wembanyama’s Shaolin Training Routine Amid NBA Legend’s Hilarious Jab

You’re not hallucinating… that really is Victor Wembanyama jogging through temple paths in East China’s Nanjing. Forget the spotlight. This is just a 7’3” NBA unicorn blending into the dawn, moving like a monk. Spurs reporter, Dusty Garza, noted on X that sightings of “Shaolin Wemby” are rare but real. He’s been waking up at 4:30 a.m. to run near Bodhidharma Cave, training deep inside the Shaolin Temple grounds, and re-emerging around 5 p.m. for a second session. His mornings start with silence, sweat, and stillness. His afternoons? Pretty much the same.

Monks have gotten the occasional photo or autograph. Tourists? They mostly leave him alone. Because this isn’t some promotional stunt. This is supposed to be a full-blown retreat. But why the retreat, though? It’s because Victor was sidelined in February with deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, and this Shaolin sanctuary offers both physical rehabilitation and mental reset.

Even Paul Pierce couldn’t help but chime in. On KG Certified, he saw the shaved head and cracked, “Oh, he’s serious huh? He off this little pretty boy sh-t.” Then, Paul added: “He locked in. He off the curls, all that light skin sh-t,” Behind the jokes, Pierce wasn’t wrong. Wemby’s transformation looks real.

Still, if you were wondering what kind of 21-year-old does this instead of hitting Ibiza? Well, the kind who’s dead serious about becoming something way bigger than just a basketball star. And if this news came as a surprise to you, what comes next might be something even bigger. Keep an eye out here for updates!

(This is a developing story…)