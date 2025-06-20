Spurs Take Final Decision on Kevin Durant Trade Strategy as NBA Insider Confirms Leverage (Exclusive)

If you’re a Spurs fan refreshing your feed every ten minutes for Kevin Durant trade news… yeah, we get it. Because when names like Durant and Wembanyama float as a potential pairing, things get serious fast. But behind the veil of speculation is something far more calculated, that being, leverage. It might sound like a dry economics term, but in the NBA, it’s the only currency when all bets are off, especially this time of the year. And in an exclusive conversation with EssentiallySports, Spurs insider Dusty Garza gave us a front-row seat to just how quietly, and expertly, San Antonio is playing that game.

And just as the Spurs tighten their grip behind closed doors, the universe may be offering up a plot twist too perfect to ignore. Victor Wembanyama has officially touched down in New York City for the much-anticipated Fanatics Fest—fresh off a 10-day spiritual and physical retreat at the legendary Shaolin Temple in Zhengzhou, China. And in a twist that’s fueling the rumor mill, none other than Kevin Durant is also set to appear at the event. Coincidence? Maybe. But for fans glued to the KD-to-Spurs buzz, this unexpected convergence is only adding fuel to the fire. Dusty Garza hears the chatter, too, because, of course, he does! Though he’s clear that the Spurs are interested, yes, they refuse to pay… a high price.

“Spurs are interested in Kevin but refuse to pay a high price for him,” Garza said. “But more importantly, Kevin has listed them as his favorite destination.” So why the hesitation? If Durant wants in, why not roll out the silver and black carpet already? Which brings us to the one ghostly word: leverage. As Garza explained, “The superstar player usually gets traded to the team he wants to go to regardless of the trade offer. The agent starts telling all other teams who are interested that the superstar (Kevin) does not want to play for them and will not sign an extension.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

That tactic, blunt but legal, is exactly how the Spurs acquired De’Aaron Fox from Sacramento, per Garza. It’s a power play that frustrates front offices across the league, but one that players and agents have learned to master. “All of that kind of activity is done quietly,” Garza added. “But it is legal by NBA rules. Still, it angers many teams because the star players hold it as a power over them.”

AD

For Spurs fans, though, this all feels a bit like déjà vu—another superstar chase, another high-stakes hand with the outcome still up in the air. Wembanyama may not be banging on the front office door demanding Durant, but he’s hardly a passive observer. When asked about the 21-year-old phenom’s involvement, Garza confirmed that the French unicorn is fully in the loop and backing the front office’s decisions. He’s not pushing—he’s empowering. Read into that what you will. But what about the locker room?

via Imago Feb 20, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) enters the game during the first half against the San Antonio Spurs at Moody Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Would Kevin Durant’s presence shift the team’s identity? Garza doesn’t think so. “Yeah they’re not worried about locker room influence,” he said. “KD is known to be a good locker room influence given his professionalism. Also, he went to college in South Texas, so he knows what to expect living there.” Now, people, that matters more than it sounds. Why?

Because, with business interests in Austin and a familiarity with the region, Durant wouldn’t just be another short-term rental. Instead, he’d be walking into something he’s already comfortable with, perhaps even planning beyond his playing years. Meanwhile, the rest of the roster is watching, waiting, and understanding the game behind the game. “Players are used to this in the NBA,” Garza noted. “This is just part of the business. The fans are the ones who get very emotional and excited during this time of year.”

Still, it’s hard to ignore the fan hope hanging in the air. Wemby and KD? That’s legacy-defining potential. Add to that how Wemby has declared his admiration for Kevin Durant, saying, “He became my favorite childhood player… I made it clear that I wanted to learn from him [and] perhaps only steal one or two of his secret techniques,” and you’ve got yourself a full-circle moment! But it only happens if the leverage game plays out in the Spurs’ favor. And from the sounds of it, they’re not bluffing.

San Antonio Could Land a Win-Win Situation With Kevin Durant

And it’s not just smoke. Durant still has one year and $54.7 million left on his deal, which puts Phoenix in an urgent juggling act with teams circling. The Knicks already passed. Minnesota’s reportedly aggressive. But San Antonio? They’re sitting pretty. Cap space? Check. Generational anchor in Wemby? Absolutely. And now, with Gregg Popovich appointed as president of the Spurs’ basketball operations, there’s a level of institutional trust that few franchises can match. If Durant’s next stop is about legacy and longevity, not just headlines, then this fit might be closer than anyone expected. Because in a recent interview with WOLF Sports, Dusty Garza doubled down.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Spurs aren’t just kicking the tires on Kevin Durant—they’re genuinely in the hunt. Behind the scenes, conversations are quietly gaining traction. But don’t expect San Antonio to empty the vault. Garza admitted he had his doubts at first: why go all-in on a 36-year-old star during a rebuild? But as the vision took shape, his skepticism turned to intrigue. And what about Victor Wembanyama? When asked about sharing the court with KD, Garza didn’t hesitate—“Abso-frickin-lutely.”



via Imago Oct 25, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) on the sidelines with teammates during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Hui-Imagn Images

“It would immediately catapult the Spurs back into a prime type of product and ticket prices will go up everywhere.” And not just in San Antonio, but across the league. Garza said the timing couldn’t be more significant, with a new TV deal looming and the pressure to boost ratings heating up. But there’s still tension in the air.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Garza revealed that while multi-team trade frameworks remain under discussion, the pressure lies squarely on the Spurs to convince potential facilitators—not the Suns. One critical swing piece? Devin Vassell. The Spurs are reportedly reluctant to part with the two-way wing, who is set to earn $27 million in the 2025-26 season, per Spotrac. Yet his inclusion could be pivotal. Phoenix’s goal is straightforward: shed long-term salary and create cap flexibility. If San Antonio is willing to part with the right draft compensation, Garza suggested the deal could be finalized “by Friday or this weekend.” Especially now, with Kevin Durant making it clear he no longer wishes to stay in Phoenix.

To tie it all together, as for Kevin Durant’s short list? Garza didn’t shy away from stating the obvious in one of his X posts, either. “There’s the list of teams Kevin Durant is reportedly open to — and then there’s the REAL list with only one name on it.” Phoenix knows it. So do the Wolves. The Raptors are out. The Knicks moved on. That leaves San Antonio sitting at the leverage table, quietly holding the cards. And if history is any guide, they might just rewrite the game altogether.