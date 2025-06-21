Stephen A. Smith Faces Fan Outrage After Caitlin Clark Mistake Gets Big3 Reporter Rachel DeMita Fired

The sports world never runs out of drama, but this week? Oh, it’s serving up a double scoop of controversy with extra chaos on top. One viral tweet. One lost job. And a whole lot of finger-pointing. Picture this: one high-profile reporter gets the boot for what seems like an innocent tweet, while a legendary talking head gets roasted alive for… playing cards during the NBA Finals. And the internet is having a field day.

At the center of this storm are two names: Rachel DeMita, the former Big3 courtside reporter who just lost her gig, and Stephen A. Smith, the ESPN firebrand who’s suddenly finding out what happens when the spotlight flips back on him. Now, fans are asking: why does one person lose their job over a tweet, while another seemingly skates past criticism for not paying attention to only the biggest basketball event of the year? But let’s rewind. Because this story’s got layers.

According to Front Office Sports, the “final straw” that led to DeMita’s dismissal was her decision to post about Caitlin Clark while she was working courtside for the Big3. DeMita, sharing a clip from her YT channel, Courtside Club, on X, confirmed the firing and addressed it in her own words.

“The rumors are true. I was fired from the Big Three, and my team received an email at 11 pm on Tuesday,” she said. “They said it has come to Big3’s attention that Miss DeMita was posting on our social media platforms during this past weekend’s Big3 games and promoting the competing New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game that was being broadcast at the same time. The league is extremely dismayed and disappointed by Miss DeMita’s severe lapse in judgment while performing services for the league, during which time she should have reasonably known that she should have been promoting only league games.”

Rachel, for her part, admitted to tweeting during the game, saying she posted a CC highlight with the caption, “for those who questioned the hype.” She also retweeted Nike Basketball and a game result after the Big3 broadcast ended. Interestingly, the 35-year-old noted that she hadn’t yet signed a finalized contract for the current Big3 season, and both DeMita and her team had been “working in good faith.”

Needless to say, Rachel noted that she was “blindsided” by the firing and wished there could have been some kind of prior discussion, simply because, in her own words, “something like this could have been easily nipped in the bud.”

Meanwhile, Stephen A. Smith, who’s paid millions to analyze basketball, got caught red-handed playing Solitaire during Game 4 of the NBA Finals. Cue the internet losing its collective mind. Fans were quick to react—especially given Smith’s outspoken style and high-profile role at ESPN. And when called out, his response was peak SAS(s): “For those out there that don’t like it, kiss my a–”

The clip, which occurred during Game 4 and not during a commercial break as Smith later claimed, sparked immediate backlash. Even the Suns’ star, Kevin Durant, chimed in on social media with a blunt “C’mon Steve.” The contrast is brutal: one person gets punished for celebrating basketball, while another gets a pass for ignoring it entirely. And let’s not forget Smith’s other recent blunder, claiming NBA players avoid Memphis because they “don’t feel safe,” a take so bad Ja Morant had to clap back. So, where does this leave us?

DeMita’s supporters are loud and clear: this reeks of unfair treatment. Smith, on the other hand, is doubling down, proving once again that his brand thrives on chaos. The two incidents may seem unrelated, but for many fans, they’re now intertwined.

Fans call foul on double standards as solitaire scandal collides with DeMita firing

The backlash to Rachel DeMita’s firing wasn’t just about her; it became a referendum on Stephen A. Smith’s antics. In fact, a few pointed to Stephen A. Smith—and his recent commentary on Caitlin Clark—as part of a larger conversation. One tweet gaining traction reads: “Stephen A Smith and ESPN are behind Rachel DeMita’s firing because she called them out for this Caitlin Clark’s lie, 2 days ago. SMH”

The post refers to a recent video DeMita shared, where she pushed back against Stephen A. Smith’s claim that Caitlin Clark “instigates resentment.” In the clip, DeMita fact-checks the now-infamous 2023 NCAA incident involving Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith, pointing out that Clark’s celebratory gesture was aimed at her strength coach, the bench, not at opponents. “Why do you keep bringing it up when it’s also not true. And Hailey Van Lith is somebody who came out and said Caitlin never did this to other players,” DeMita stated.

The timing—DeMita’s public correction of Smith, followed closely by her dismissal from the Big3—led some online to question whether her firing was purely about the WNBA tweets, or if there was more to the story.

That said, others kept the focus squarely on the perceived inconsistency in standards. Take this user, for example, who shrugged off the drama with a dose of optimism: “She’ll be good she’s fine and her wnba coverage is great.” It’s a chill take, but one that hints at the bigger issue: DeMita’s talent isn’t in question, so why is she out of a job for something seemingly trivial?

Then came the direct shots at Smith. This individual nailed it with: “But Stephen A. Smith can play solitaire and then s— on players he wasn’t even watching. What a joke.” That comparison—between DeMita’s social media activity and Smith’s mid-game phone use—struck a chord online. While some saw it as apples-to-oranges, others saw it as symbolic of a double standard in sports media.

But, not everyone agreed with the criticism. One commenter had quite the take, leaving us confused whether it’s a compliment or an insult. “I hate Stephen A but I hate this comparison even more.” Still, the tone across much of the discourse leaned towards scrutiny.

And this user flipped the script with a killer burn: “She should have been playing solitaire instead of tweeting CC highlights.” It’s sarcastic gold, highlighting how absurd the whole situation is.

Though reactions varied, many users pointed to the optics: one high-profile analyst appeared disengaged during the biggest games of the year, while a rising reporter lost her position over a few posts highlighting a fellow athlete. For some fans, that contrast has sparked questions not just about policy, but about priorities. And nobody’s buying the excuses anymore.