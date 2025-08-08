Stephen A. Smith Offers LeBron James Escape Route from LA Amid Crossroads with Lakers

LeBron James’ offseason has been filled with tension, uncertainty, and a flood of speculation. After opting in to his $52.6 million contract for the 2025–26 season, every move he’s made has drawn attention. One photo, especially a workout pic in front of the Clippers logo, recently set off alarms across social media. Was it a statement? A warning? Many fans believe it reflects growing discomfort between LeBron and the Lakers. His agent, Rich Paul, added fuel, saying James still wants to compete but gave no promise of a future in L.A.

Enter Stephen A. Smith with a bold suggestion. “Why don’t you just come back to Cleveland and end your career?” he said on First Take. “He’d have a better chance of winning a championship in Cleveland than he would in LA.” Smith pointed out how the West is packed with threats: Oklahoma City, Dallas, and Minnesota, while the East is more open. With injuries and roster shake-ups across the East, he argued, the Cavs are in a better position than ever.

“I saw the Cleveland Cavaliers this past season, and I’m a huge, huge, huge Donovan Mitchell fan,” Smith continued. He listed the Cavs’ playoff struggles but still called them a real opportunity. “If LeBron James came back to Cleveland, you the favorites to come out of the East.” Whether James agrees or not, the door Stephen A. opened is hard to ignore. After all, LeBron once gave Cleveland a championship. Could the story end where it all began?

