Stephen A. Smith Plans to Damage Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & Tyrese Haliburton Finals MVP Bid in Favor of Surprise Vote

These NBA Finals have been one for the history books. For the first time since the iconic Cavs vs Warriors 2016 clash, the championship series has gone the entire distance of seven games. So naturally, whoever bags the Finals MVP this year will solidify his legacy as one of the greats. Usually, that accolade goes to the winning team’s biggest superstar, which in this case would either be Tyrese Haliburton or Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But Haliburton’s tragic Achilles injury has seemingly changed everything, as Stephen A. Smith revealed his dark horse for the prestigious trophy.

With Tyrese exiting Game 7 in the opening quarter due to his Achilles injury, Pacers immediately turned to TJ McConnell for help. And the Great White Hope delivered. While many had counted the Indiana team out, TJ scored 12 quick third quarter points to keep them in the game. Through the first three quarters, the veteran guard had cumulated 16 points and three assists. His incredible cameo won Stephen A.’s heart.

“I can’t believe what I’m seeing. I still have @okcthunder winning this game, but if it doesn’t happy, I’m damn-near on the verge of picking @TJMcConnell as my Finals MVP.” The ESPN analyst tweeted. Yes, Smith claimed that he would consider giving his MVP vote to McConnell instead of Tyrese or SGA if he is able to lead the Pacers to their first title tonight.

While a role player bagging the biggest individual accolade might sound insane in theory, TJ has been elite throughout these Finals. In Game 3, he became the first player in Finals history to score 10 points, 5 assists, and 5 steals off the bench. Even when Haliburton was struggling to find his rhythm in Game 5, it was McConnell who scored eighteen points to keep the competition alive. And tonight, he provided Pacers the spark once again when Hali went down. So, him bagging Finals MVP if Indiana wins does not seem like a far-fetched idea. Unfortunately, that is unlikely to happen now.

Thunder shut down TJ McConnell after surprise cameo to win first NBA title

Soon after McConnell started going off on offense, Mark Daigneault realized that he needed to make some adjustments to halt his momentum. Sure enough, he began blitzing the veteran point guard, adding more pressure and forcing multiple turnovers. OKC’s elite defenders, including Lu Dort and Alex Caruso constantly hounded TJ following his sixteen-point outburst.

As expected, Daigneault’s adjustment worked and McConnell went scoreless in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, OKC also shut down other Pacers players, and extended their lead to double digits. They eventually ended up blowing the Indiana team out by twelve points, winning their first title in franchise history. Obviously, Shai led the charge with his 29-point double-double. So, even though Stephen A. seemingly had other plans, it looks like SGA’s MVP bid will remain strong.