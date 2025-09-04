Stephen A. Smith Rushed for Medical Check Due to Kawhi Leonard’s Behavior at Press Conference

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard has always had a reputation for keeping things short with the media. In fact, his public silence has often been contrasted with the expectations tied to modern athletes, where marketing, branding, and visibility are now part of the job. And Stephen A. Smith has been one of the most vocal critics of Leonard’s low-key presence.

From questioning his reliability in the playoffs due to recurring injuries to pointing out his lack of connection with fans, Smith rarely holds back when Leonard’s name comes up. Back in 2023, Smith even said, “I’m just looking at the dates and the calendar and I’m just waiting for Kawhi Leonard to get hurt, that’s all.” His frustration has only deepened with time, as Leonard’s absences and the Clippers’ struggles have combined to create an ongoing narrative that Smith simply refuses to ignore.

The NBA on ESPN YouTube channel posted a video of Stephen A. Smith reacting to a recent Kawhi Leonard press conference. Apparently, Leonard spoke, but barely said anything. What followed was a signature Smith meltdown of epic proportions. “No denying he’s a superstar, but I have never seen a superstar do less to market and promote his team or promote the brand,” Smith said. “It was so bad that I almost had a heart [attack]; I’m telling you right now, I had to go to the doc and get checked up cuz I have palpitations. When I saw this man on a podium at a press conference postgame, actually talking, I couldn’t believe it”.

The comments didn’t stop there. Smith reminded viewers of Leonard’s earlier commercial work, noting, “This is a man that did New Balance commercials, and the kids spoke. Molly, the kids! He didn’t say a word. You’ve seen them go up to him and need him to sign autographs and fraternize with the public when he was sitting behind his behind on the bench collecting about 40 plus million dollars, and he wouldn’t do it. So he has spent years, years doing absolutely positively nothing”.

His words connected directly with the ongoing debate about Leonard’s role both on and off the floor, especially in light of recent off-court controversies. A new investigative story placed Kawhi at the center of a potential salary cap circumvention scheme tied to a company called Aspiration and a payment reportedly worth $28 million.

The reporting from Pablo Torre outlined internal documents and an endorsement structure that critics say looked like a “no-show job” because it apparently allowed Kawhi to be paid without doing public promotion and because the payment was tied to his remaining with the Clippers. Aspiration later filed for bankruptcy, and investigators have been digging into whether money flowed in ways that should have been league transparent. Those allegations turned a quiet press conference into a flash point for people who already questioned Kawhi’s public role.

Stephen A.’s reaction also echoes earlier digs at Kawhi about injuries and availability, so the new reporting gave him fresh fuel to revisit familiar criticism about load management and public engagement. The broader fallout is not just hot takes. The Aspiration story has prompted industry calls for a league probe because the way the endorsement was structured could run afoul of the collective bargaining agreement. Past precedents show the NBA can levy heavy penalties when it finds circumvention, which is why commentators and fans now watch both Kawhi’s public behavior and the legal paperwork tied to his off-court income.

What happens next may hinge on whether the NBA opens a formal inquiry. And that is where league history comes into play for context. The Clippers have publicly denied wrongdoing and pushed back on the reporting, writing, “Neither Mr. Ballmer nor the Clippers circumvented the salary cap or engaged in any misconduct related to Aspiration. Any contrary assertion is provably false.” Still, the report and the public reaction from voices like Stephen A. have turned a quiet press moment into a potential legal and reputational problem for the Clippers and for Kawhi Leonard, and it sets the stage for a possible league response in the weeks to come.

Then again, this is not the first time the Clippers have faced such accusations.

Clippers’ history of controversy and potential penalties

The franchise was fined $250,000 in 2015 for improperly offering a Lexus endorsement to DeAndre Jordan during free agency negotiations. This history makes the latest allegations against Ballmer and Leonard look like a repeat offense. If the NBA’s investigation finds merit in the claims, the penalties could be historic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The league could levy fines up to $7.5 million, force the Clippers to forfeit future draft picks, or even void player contracts. The precedent was set in 2000 when the Minnesota Timberwolves lost five first-round picks and were fined $3.5 million for a secret deal with Joe Smith.

For now, the Clippers have vehemently denied any wrongdoing. But with Stephen A. Smith’s heart racing and the NBA community watching closely, this scandal is poised to dominate headlines for the foreseeable future, threatening the future of the franchise and the legacy of its best player.