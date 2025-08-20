Stephen Curry & Giannis Antetokounmpo Are Finally On Same Team After Google Makes Massive Announcement on Wednesday

Giannis had already been spotted working with Google on different projects, most notably when he became the face of Team Pixel. Curry meanwhile, had been quietly testing Google’s tech in his own training routines. Giving the impression that something larger was in motion. Those small signs have now led to something concrete.

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s surprise appearance at Google’s I/O conference last spring hinted at a deeper relationship with the tech giant beyond standard endorsements. And now, with this latest update by Google, Stephen Curry’s involvement with the tech giant has been made official.

The Warriors Talk took to X and posted a tweet confirming the news. “Google announces that @StephenCurry30 has joined their team as its new Performance Advisor. The long-term deal spans @Google Health, Pixel, and Cloud, with Curry set to influence product design, AI training, and more”. That makes Curry an official part of Google, and in turn it places him alongside Giannis. He has been one of Google’s key NBA partners through the Pixel brand. This is the first time the two global stars will officially share the same team banner.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Google confirmed the partnership officially, noting that Curry will guide product design, training features, and even AI algorithms. Rick Osterloh, Google’s SVP of Platforms and Devices, summed it up by saying “Stephen’s elite perspective combined with our AI capabilities extends beyond sports- this partnership will illustrate how anyone can use these products to lead a healthier lifestyle and achieve greater productivity.”.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This move positions Curry to influence product design and AI training across multiple Google divisions. The company’s blog revealed he will work hands-on with health experts and engineers, sharing his coaching methods to refine their upcoming AI-powered Personal Health Coach.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago Oakland Special Screening of Sinners Stephen Curry is seen arriving to a special screening of Sinners at the Grand Lake Theatre on April 16, 2025 in Oakland, California. Oakland Grand Lake Theatre California USA Copyright: xCaseyxFlanigan/imageSPACEx

What makes this announcement stand out is the way it links back to Giannis. With Curry now embedded as a key advisor, the overlap between the two superstars becomes official. Their shared involvement also feeds into Google’s expanding deal with the NBA through Google Cloud. Which supplies teams with real time tracking and performance dashboards.

The tie goes deeper through upcoming programs as well. Google Fit is rolling out a Curry Conditioning Series in October. While work is underway on a Freak Conditioning Program using Giannis’s metrics. Both projects feed into research funded by Curry’s foundation and Stanford Medicine that studies injury prevention with anonymized athlete data.

This implies the collaboration is not just about branding, but about real tools that could influence training and wellness globally. That naturally leads us to the next big angle, which is what Curry’s new role at Google actually looks like behind the scenes.

The role of Stephen Curry as Google’s new performance advisor

Officially announced on August 20, 2025, Curry‘s role covers product design across Pixel phones and wearables, Google Health apps, and Fitbit devices. On the AI side, Curry is working with Google Cloud engineers on projects like the AI Basketball Coach, which uses Gemini 2.5 Pro and computer vision models to analyze form and offer real time corrections.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen Curry and his team have already tested these tools at his youth camps. Where young players used Pixel devices to track their shots and receive immediate feedback. His biometric data also informs updates in the Pixel Watch 4. Where features like readiness scores and sleep tracking tie directly to the same measurements Curry uses himself.

Curry’s role extends to being a public ambassador for Google’s health and performance initiatives. Campaigns will feature him demonstrating how AI and connected devices can simplify recovery, training, and wellness for anyone. Moreover, Rick Osterloh emphasized the broader impact by noting that Curry brings “an unparalleled level of expertise in performance, both physically and mentally, which will be invaluable as we develop new ways to help people live healthier and more productive lives through technology”. With this collaboration, Google is positioning itself at the center of the conversation. About how sports science and AI can blend into everyday routines.