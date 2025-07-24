Stephen & Ayesha Curry Finally Fulfil Oakland Commitment After Overcoming Past Challenges

When you hear the name Stephen Curry, what comes to mind first? Probably a deep three that barely touches the net. But off the court, Curry’s most meaningful shots come through his work in the community. Together with his wife, Ayesha Curry, Steph co-founded the Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation in 2019. The goal? To tackle the root barriers keeping kids from reaching their full potential, like food insecurity, limited education access, and a lack of safe spaces to play. While championships fill banners, this mission fills bellies, minds, and hearts.

Back in September 2023, the Currys took things up a notch. They pledged to raise $50 million by 2026 for schools in Oakland, the Warriors’ old home. Chris Helfrich, CEO of the foundation, explained how serious this promise really is. “Nearly 35,000 students go to eat, learn, and play every day,” he said. “We’re committed to raising and investing $50 million across all of our pillars.” Steph himself called it a big but doable step. “It’s obviously a big step for us,” he said in an interview. “But it’s something we know we can execute.” What’s more? They had already raised over $47 million by February last year.

Recently, their foundation’s Instagram shared a post that tugged at hearts. Curry quietly reposted it on his story, tagging only “@eatlearnplay.” But the message was loud. The post celebrated six major moments from the past six years, especially highlighting their $25 million push toward literacy in Oakland. With the LEARN pillar leading the way, the Currys are making sure no child falls through the cracks. The focus is simple: meet every child where they are and lift them with support that matters.

From group reading sessions to one-on-one virtual tutoring, the work is hands-on and grounded in real impact. Their efforts include distributing over 275,000 books, building libraries, and partnering with key organizations. The post shared, “In partnership with OUSD, Ignite! Reading, Oakland Literacy Coalition, and more, we’re investing deeply in evidence-based strategies that help students become confident, joyful readers.” The foundation’s post asked, “What’s your favorite memory from our first 6 years?” And while fans might shout out a buzzer-beater, many Oakland families will point to something far deeper: hope, dignity, and a chance to dream again.

Ayesha Curry’s store closure and Steph’s HQ collapse spark backlash in the Bay

While Ayesha Curry is often celebrated for her charm and business ventures, February brought unexpected criticism from her own community. The Sweet July café and store in Oakland, once a symbol of her growing lifestyle brand, suddenly shut its doors. The official statement cited safety concerns: “In order to prioritize the safety of our patrons and staff, we have made the difficult decision to close our Sweet July cafe and store in Oakland.” But the reaction from locals was anything but quiet.

Many residents didn’t hold back. Some questioned Ayesha’s connection to Oakland, accusing her of pulling out when the neighborhood needed support most. This wasn’t just about a café closing; it felt personal to those who viewed the store as a sign of community investment. And when a figure as visible as Ayesha makes such a move, it naturally sparks debate about commitment, privilege, and real impact.

Meanwhile, Stephen Curry’s own business venture hit a wall. Just weeks after Ayesha’s closure, plans for his Thirty Ink office in San Francisco were canceled. A spokesperson shared, “Our dream of building a new Thirty Ink HQ at 600 20th Street has been destroyed by the [Nor Cal Carpenters Union].” The tension didn’t stop there. The same spokesperson added, “Unfortunately, our generous and completely unnecessary approach has been deemed unacceptable.”

Although Curry’s team blamed union interference, the string of business challenges has cast a shadow. With Ayesha in the spotlight and locals questioning her staying power, the pressure was mounting. Thankfully, things seem to have calmed down for now as Curry and Ayesha continue their philanthropic work to uplift their community.