Stephen Curry Drops Exciting Cooper Flagg Update After Awkward Draymond Green Moment Resurfaces

If there’s one thing Stephen Curry has mastered besides hitting threes from another zip code, it’s spotting the next big thing before the rest of the world catches on. Year after year, his summer camp has quietly become a goldmine for uncovering elite basketball talent. From high school phenoms to future NBA All-Stars, the doors to Curry Camp have seen more potential than a draft lottery war room. And every August, you get the sense that Steph knows exactly what kind of stories will walk in next.

This year, the buzz feels different. Like we’re on the verge of meeting a name we’ll be talking about for years.

Stephen Curry took to Instagram to share a snapshot with 2025’s No. 1 draft pick Cooper Flagg, pairing the image with the caption: “Curry Camp returns on August 13th, and I can’t wait to see the talent that walks through the doors this year. This camp always takes me back to my early hoop days… stay tuned. 👀”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flagg, a 6’10” forward from Montverde Academy, has been labeled a once-in-a-generation type of high school prospect. Known for blending guard-like ball-handling with rim protection and a smooth three-point stroke, he averaged 17 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 2.8 assists last season. Seeing him shoulder-to-shoulder with Curry isn’t just a photo op- it’s a glimpse into how quickly his game is being embraced at the highest levels.

AD

It’s no accident that Curry Camp has turned into this annual hotspot. Founded in 2015, it’s been the training ground for future pros like Paolo Banchero and Jalen Duren, both of whom took their game to the next level after a stint under Steph’s watch. The camp’s focus isn’t just on shooting form or ball-handling drills; it’s about shaping decision-making, game IQ, and mindset.

And given Curry’s own rise from overlooked prospect to global icon, you can see why the players who come through here often carry a little extra fire in their step. This summer’s edition? Let’s just say Steph has dropped a clue that’s got everyone’s attention.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

The connection here runs deeper than just a camp invite. Flagg’s versatility mirrors the positionless style that Curry and Draymond Green helped pioneer in Golden State’s championship runs. His recent performance at Adidas Nations, where he averaged 22 points and 11 rebounds, turned heads in NBA scouting circles, and now he’s stepping into an environment where that raw skill can be fine-tuned under one of the game’s sharpest basketball minds.

For Curry, bringing Flagg into his camp isn’t just about coaching; it’s about setting the tone for how future stars approach the game- professionally, mentally, and with a love for the craft that lasts beyond draft night.

So as August 13 inches closer, Curry Camp isn’t just a date on the calendar. It’s shaping up to be a sneak preview of the league’s next era. And with Steph’s seal of approval, Flagg’s path toward the NBA spotlight just got a little more supercharged. But while Curry’s future-focused camp news is making waves, another story from his past.. One involving his most fiery teammate, has found its way back into the conversation.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Flashback: Draymond’s “Journeyman” jab at Seth Curry

The awkwardness was loud. During a 2019 playoff game, Seth Curry lined up for free throws when Draymond unleashed vintage trash talk: “Why are you talking? You a journeyman. You been on every team in the league.” Steph stood nearby, visibly uncomfortable as his brother and teammate sparred. Seth later laughed it off on the “G.O.T.E.” podcast, calling the dig a “badge of honor” for his 12-year career. But that tension? Peak Draymond.

via Imago Apr 13, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) looks on against the LA Clippers as overtime expires at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Green later clarified on Instagram there was “no bad blood,” reposting the clip with: “It’s always love S Dot! You be trying to go at my mans 🤣🤣”. His message was clear- trash talk is just business. Especially when defending Steph’s “sacred ground.” Still, the moment highlighted Draymond’s role as enforcer, even against family. As Seth admitted, “Steph was right there, it was kinda awkward.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Steph, this duality isn’t new. He recalled childhood 1-on-1 games where Seth would “take the ball and just walk off the court” over disputed fouls. That fiery competitiveness forged both brothers. Now, as Curry mentors Flagg, Draymond’s loyalty ensures the Warriors’ culture stays intact for the next generation.