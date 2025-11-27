Stephen Curry Faces LeBron James Dilemma After Suffering Quad Contusion in Rockets vs Warriors

The NBA’s new participation rules are creating serious concerns for two of the league’s biggest stars. Following Stephen Curry’s latest injury diagnosis, both he and LeBron James now face tight restrictions on how many more games they can miss while still remaining eligible for postseason awards.

Now, as per the latest update, Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry is expected to miss approximately one week or slightly more with a right quad contusion suffered during Wednesday night’s loss to the Houston Rockets. This announcement from ESPN’s Shams Charania means Curry will likely sit out at least three upcoming games against New Orleans, Oklahoma City, and Philadelphia.

The 37-year-old guard has already missed four games this season due to illness and ankle maintenance. This new absence pushes him closer to the NBA’s 65-game minimum requirement for major individual awards, including Most Valuable Player and All-NBA honors. Curry can only afford to miss 13 more games throughout the entire season to maintain his award eligibility.

So the dilemma comes from choosing whether to play through the quad injury or sit out, a situation that James often faces. With the 65-game rule, every missed game now adds extra pressure on Curry’s decision.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr expressed relief that the injury wasn’t more serious.

“When I heard it was a quad, I was actually relieved,” Kerr told reporters. “Better than an ankle or a knee. So hopefully he can recover quickly.”

Curry underwent an MRI that confirmed he avoided any structural damage.

The injury occurred during the fourth quarter when Curry collided with Rockets center Alperen Şengün on a screen. He remained in the game but visibly struggled, eventually limping to the locker room with 35 seconds remaining. Teammate Jimmy Butler acknowledged the challenge ahead, stating the Warriors would need to be “damn near perfect” without their leading scorer.

The Golden State has struggled without Stephen Curry this season, posting a 1-3 record when he doesn’t play. The team currently sits at 10-10 overall and has been eliminated from NBA Cup contention with a 1-3 group play record.

LeBron James faces even tighter restrictions

While Curry navigates his return timeline, LeBron James finds himself in an even more precarious situation regarding award eligibility. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar missed the first 14 games of the season while recovering from sciatica, a nerve issue affecting his lower back and right side.

This means James can only miss three more games throughout the entire remainder of the Lakers’ schedule to reach the 65-game threshold. The 41-year-old forward has been named to an All-NBA team for 21 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in league history.

The Lakers have 11 back-to-back sets remaining on their schedule, creating difficult decisions about when to rest the veteran star. James’ agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports expressed concern about the situation, noting “at 41 years of age, I hope he is not playing back-to-backs.”

Lakers coach JJ Redick acknowledged the significance of All-NBA selections, calling them “probably a higher designation than being an All-Star” for historical recognition. However, Redick added that he doesn’t believe “an All-NBA appearance this year is going to make or break his résumé.”

James has consistently emphasized availability throughout his career, stating last season that “in order to be a leader of a team and someone that is relied on, your availability is very key.” His decisions about playing in back-to-back games will now carry significant weight for both his award eligibility and the Lakers’ playoff positioning.

The NBA’s 65-game rule was implemented to encourage star player participation throughout the regular season. Under the policy, players must participate in at least 65 contests to qualify for major individual awards and the financial benefits that often accompany those honors.