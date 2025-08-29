Stephen Curry Had Instant Regret After Hilarious Disrespect to Ex-Partner at Special Event

What’s more dangerous, guarding Steph Curry from 30 feet out or being his roommate? If you ask Jack McClinton, the answer might be the latter. At his 6th annual Workday Charity Classic, Curry couldn’t resist roasting his ’09 NBA draft roommate. Grabbing the mic mid-golf, Steph pointed to McClinton and cracked, “he’s up to the plate, lemme tell y’all he’s the worst roommate.” The crowd blew up, and let’s just say McClinton may never live that down.

But the jokes didn’t stop there. At Stanford University, the Warriors star leaned all the way into karaoke chaos with Kelley James, who posted an Instagram story captioned: “Out here singing our hearts out for @eatlearnplay.” Steph himself reposted it with a self-own that fans immediately loved: “The golden mic had me thinking I really do this. Turns out I… do not do this.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Between roasts, songs, and golf swings, Curry’s charity event looked more like a comedy concert than a golf outing. But hey, when you’re the NBA’s ultimate showman, why not keep the crowd entertained? Stay tuned, because if this is how Steph warms up off the court, imagine what comes next. Updates coming soon!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)