Stephen Curry Is Nervous Over Latest Partnership as Charles Barkley’s Lake Tahoe Challenge Awaits

Although there are a few months left before NBA action restarts, Stephen Curry is keeping himself busy this offseason. After spending last summer suiting up for Team USA in the Paris Olympics, the Baby-Faced Assassin is back pursuing his passion for golf. Only a couple of days away from the highly-anticipated American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe, he has been constantly working on his game. In the process, Steph has also found a new golfing partner, who has left him a bit nervous!

In a recently shared video, the Warriors star announced his latest collaboration, “I know y’all have been waiting and I got an amazing announcement. I’m kinda nervous, like… I’m gonna be on the same team as the GOAT of women’s golf. Y’all know who i’m talking about – Gabby Golf Girl.” For those not familiar, Gabby Golf Girl is a renowned golf content creator with over 900K Instagram followers and 180K YouTube subscribers. And Steph has partnered with her via Callaway Golf.

Turns out, Curry will face the social media star in a golf 1V1, the video of which will be up on Gabby’s YouTube channel soon. Even she was ecstatic to collaborate with the four-time champ, “I’m super excited to announce that I’m gonna be Team Callaway. Super excited to join the family.”

Stephen Curry not “ducking” Charles Barkley anymore as he returns to defend 2023 title

Two summers ago, Steph made history by winning the ACC tournament and beating over ninety tough participants. Sure enough, he did it in the most Steph way possible – with a walk-off eagle. Unfortunately, he was unable to return last year to defend his title because he was busy winning an Olympic gold for his country.

But Charles Barkley, who was also a participant in the tournament, used Steph’s absence as an opportunity to fire shots at him. “Steph Curry, you a coward. You are ducking me; you knew I was going to beat you this year. You thought you were going to skate because you’re going to the Olympics? What kind of weak excuse is that? You’re going to the Olympics. You are ducking me, Steph Curry. You’re a coward!” The Hall of Famer remarked, of course all in good fun.

Well, Steph is not “ducking” anymore and is ready to silence Chuckster once and for all. With the return of the Warriors star, the participants list is absolutely stacked, including Aaron Rodgers, Tony Romo, Larry the Cable Guy, and more. So, get ready for some exciting golf action, starting July 9. Do you think Steph can win it all once again?