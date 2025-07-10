Stephen Curry Makes 4-Word Statement on Lake Tahoe Stint While Team-Up With LeBron James Nears

The man, the myth, the legend is back doing what feels like second nature. While front offices scramble this NBA offseason, Stephen Curry is back on the green. Yep, golf season is officially in session. In 2024, the Paris Olympics pulled Curry away from his summer golf swing, but not this time. He’s picked up right where he left off in 2023, wasting no time getting back to it. This week, Curry landed in Edgewood Tahoe, one of his favorite summer haunts. And naturally, he made sure fans knew he was back in action.

Stephen Curry’s passion for golf is well-known to the world. He’s been swinging clubs since he was 10, and it shows. A scratch golfer, Curry consistently shoots even par or better, holding his own against seasoned pros. Even Butch Harmon, one of golf’s most respected instructors, couldn’t help but tip his cap. “He’s an incredibly talented golfer, with tremendous, natural ability,” Harmon once said. Curry isn’t just a three-point assassin on hardwood; he’s a serious threat on the fairway too.

After a one-year break from the American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe, Steph Curry is officially back to defend his crown. The 36th annual tournament runs July 9-13, and the reigning champ looks locked in. In 2023, Curry delivered a storybook finish, sinking an 18-foot putt on the 18th hole to edge out Mardy Fish in dramatic fashion. This year, the opponent might change, but his mission stays the same, finish on top. The moment Curry touched down in Tahoe for practice, he let his followers in on the action. A quick clip, a lighthearted message, and a clear sign he’s ready to run it back.

Curry wasted no time letting fans know he was back in his summer playground. He shared a video on Instagram with a simple caption: “Touched down in Tahoe. 📍” No further explanation needed, because his followers knew what was coming. This year’s tournament lineup is stacked. Hall of Famers from the NFL, NBA, and MLB, alongside actors, comedians, and entertainers, are all set to tee off. To reclaim his crown, Curry won’t just need to outplay fellow athletes. He’ll have to fend off a field loaded with big names from every corner of the sports and entertainment world. And if history’s any clue, he’s built for that kind of spotlight.

While Steph’s schedule at Edgewood will be packed this week, the NBA world isn’t sitting idle either. Word on the street is heating up about a possible off-court team-up. Rumor has it, fans might soon see Curry and his longtime on-court rival LeBron James on the same side. Whether it’s courtside, on the same bench, or behind a broadcasting desk, the buzz is building.

Steph Curry, LeBron James team-up rumors heat up this offseason

Steph Curry and LeBron James might be longtime rivals on the hardwood, but this offseason, their names keep popping up in the same conversation. LeBron just wrapped up his jaw-dropping 22nd NBA season, posting 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. Yet, despite another All-NBA campaign, the Lakers crashed out in the first round. And the rumor mill hasn’t stopped spinning since.

A fresh report from The Athletic listed the Golden State Warriors as a legitimate landing spot for LeBron. Though whether that blockbuster move happens this season remains uncertain. But hoops fans aren’t just speculating about on-court team-ups anymore. In a recent interview with The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, ESPN’s lead NBA producer, Tim Corrigan, openly floated the idea of bringing aging superstars like LeBron, Steph, and Chris Paul into the broadcast world.

“We’re hopeful. You talk about those two guys (LeBron and Curry), besides their insane physical gifts and talents and all the work they’ve done, their basketball minds, we would all benefit from more exposure to that, right?”Corrigan said. For now, though, it’s all hypothetical. Neither Stephen Curry nor LeBron seem set to hang it up by 2025. So any move to a broadcast booth feels like a long play. Still, with both stars inching toward career sunsets, the idea of them calling games instead of playing them no longer feels so far-fetched.