Stephen Curry Makes Rare Decision After Historic 46-Point Performance In Warriors Win Over Spurs

The Golden State Warriors snapped a frustrating six-game road losing streak with a hard-fought 125-120 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, a win fueled by a spectacular season-high 46 points from Stephen Curry. This bounce-back performance, coming just one day after a demoralizing loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder, prompted the normally reserved superstar to make a rare personal acknowledgment of the achievement.

Following the game, Curry took to his X account to share his satisfaction with the team’s response. He posted, “Good to be back on the winning side #bounceback,” accompanying the message with an image from the contest. This public celebration is a departure from his usual postgame routine, highlighting the significance of halting the team’s negative momentum on the road.

Curry’s offensive explosion was particularly crucial in the second half, where he scored 29 of his points to ignite a decisive third-quarter run. The Warriors outscored the Spurs 43-28 in that period, with Curry shooting an efficient 5-for-7 from the field and a perfect 9-for-9 from the free-throw line during those twelve minutes alone. His overall line included five rebounds and five assists on 13-of-25 shooting.

The win was even more impressive as it came against a historic night from the Spurs. Rookies Victor Wembanyama and Stephon Castle both recorded triple-doubles, marking the first time in franchise history that two teammates achieved the feat in the same game. Curry acknowledged the team effort required, stating, “That third quarter is what we do – getting stops, pushing, creating easy offence. Thankfully I was able to knock a couple down.”

This social media post joins a short list of instances where Curry has openly celebrated a personal or team accomplishment. In December 2021, after breaking Ray Allen’s all-time three-point record at Madison Square Garden, he delivered an iconic four-word declaration in a postgame interview, stating, “I got that now baby,” before walking off in a viral mic-drop moment.

A History of Highlighting Milestones

Another significant moment of public celebration came after the Warriors won the 2022 NBA Championship, which earned Curry his first Finals MVP award. He posted a photo late at night sitting with both the Larry O’Brien Trophy and the Bill Russell Finals MVP Trophy, visually signaling the culmination of his efforts. During the postgame press conference, he directly addressed his detractors by asking, “What they gonna say now?”

Curry also used social media to mark deeply personal achievements beyond basketball. Upon finally completing his Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Davidson College in 2022, he posted an emotional tribute, writing, “Dream Come True!! Class of 2010….aka 2022 but we got it done! Thanks to my whole village that helped me get across the finish line. Made the promise when I left and had to see it through.”

More recently, in March 2025, when he became the first player in NBA history to reach 4,000 career three-pointers, Curry shared his reflections on the milestone. He noted, “Hit another number man. It’s a really cool milestone. Let’s see how far we can push this thing,” adding that it was “special” to achieve it in front of his home fans after breaking the previous record on the road in New York.