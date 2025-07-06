Stephen Curry Makes Surprise Warriors Appearance After Resolving Personal Offseason Issue

“Leave me alone this summer.” During his end of season interview, Stephen Curry made a desperate plea to the media, hoping to stay away from the public eye this offseason. His wish was granted as the Baby-Faced Assassin utilized this break to spend some quality time with his family while also revisiting his passion for golf. But it didn’t take long for the Warriors star to make his return to the hardwood!

As the NBA opened this year’s Summer League tonight with the California Classic at Chase Center, Steph made a surprise appearance at the Warriors vs Lakers encounter to enjoy a good game of basketball. Along with him was his youngest son, Caius Chai. As expected, the beloved superstar received a hero’s welcome as Chase Center erupted when Steph was shown on the jumbotron. He too acknowledged the love by waving to the crowd.

(Developing Story)