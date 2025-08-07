Stephen Curry Mocked Hilariously by Ayesha Curry After Taking Unusual Decision for Michelle Obama-Backed Business

Stephen Curry’s life is a whirlwind of three pointers, business deals, and chasing his kids around. But the four time NBA champ isn’t just building a legacy on the court. He’s also pouring energy into healthier choices for families, teaming up with powerhouse names like Michelle Obama. When Steph commits, he goes all in. That passion sometimes leads to moments only a wife could lovingly roast.

Ayesha Curry knows her husband’s enthusiasm better than anyone. She’s seen him geek out over golf swings, obsess over new ventures, and bring that signature dad energy everywhere. So when Steph discovered big news about their latest passion project, his reaction was pure, unfiltered joy. Of course, Ayesha was watching. And she couldn’t resist turning his excitement into an instant viral moment.

Steph took to Instagram recently with a video that said it all. Upon learning that Plezi Hydration- the better for you sports drink he co founded with Michelle Obama- had finally hit shelves at Sprouts Farmers Market nationwide, he had to celebrate. His post showed him literally sprinting through a Sprouts store, basket in hand, hunting for bottles. “When I found out @drinkplezi was finally available at #sprouts nationwide… you know I had to run it #drinkplezi #PLEZiPartner,” he wrote. It was peak Steph energy: genuine, goofy, and goal oriented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30)

Cue Ayesha’s perfectly timed punchline. In the comments, she dropped the laugh crying emojis and wrote: “Man’s running through sprouts.😂😂😂”. Her playful jab instantly resonated, highlighting the relatable chaos of married life even for superstars. Steph’s grocery dash wasn’t just promo. It was proof of his genuine belief in Plezi- a drink crafted with 70% less sugar than rivals, no artificial junk, and extra nutrients. This venture is deeply personal. As Steph revealed earlier, their kids- Riley, Ryan, and Canon, were the “ultimate taste testers” during development.

“We allowed our kids to drive the entire back end,” he shared, emphasizing they demanded flavor first. Michelle Obama’s vision? It had to pass the Curry kid test.

