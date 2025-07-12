Stephen Curry Proves a Point in Front of 25 NFL Stars After Avoiding Hazardous Situation

Its golf season in the Curry household and Steph is enjoying every bit of it. After being unable to participate in the American Century Championship last year because of his Paris Olympics commitment, he is back in Lake Tahoe this summer to defend his 2023 title. While reclaiming his throne remains a top priority, the Baby-Faced Assassin is not shying away from showing off his diverse talents during his spare time.

With all eyes on him, Steph has turned Lake Tahoe into his personal playground. He posted a video on X of him shooting long range buckets on portable baskets, doing impressive trickery with his golf club, and even hitting his signature look away three to send the crowd into a frenzy. But what caught everyone’s attention, especially the 25 NFL stars present in Lake Tahoe for the ACC tournament, was Curry effortlessly passing a football to fans, with a cigar in his mouth. Talk about infinite aura!

“Practice makes perfect, who’s ready for day 1?” Curry wrote, proving a point that he could take up any sport because he is that good. With big NFL names, including Aaron Rodgers, Josh Allen, and the Kelce brothers watching, Steph’s message was clear to his competitors.

Well, Curry’s precise passing does not come as a surprise because casual football sessions were once a major part of Warriors’ practice. In a decade old video, while Steph was still pursuing his first title, he can be seen seamlessly blending into a quarterback role with his then teammates Klay Thompson and Mo Speights. It was a unique training method, which might even have enhanced Steph’s elite court vision. And he showed off that skill in Lake Tahoe. But there was a moment when the four-time champ was stuck in a bit of a pickle!

Stephen Curry goes deep in his bag to get out of a sticky situation amid “fun” family experience

As expected, Steph has had an impressive showing at ACC so far. He finished Friday’s round tied for the third spot with Taylor Twellman, at 21 points. The only two competitors ahead are former NHL star Joe Pavelski (23 points) and NBA legend Vinny Del Negro at 22 points. So, Curry has a strong chance to take the top spot soon.

However, there was a moment where he almost lost his lead. In a potentially hazardous situation, the ball got stuck in an awkward spot on the grass during Steph’s shot. But the calm and collected NBA veteran moved the large crowd out of the way and smoothly threaded the needle through the trees to get back in a favorable spot. Sure enough, the impressed crowd cheered him on as Steph embraced the love after pulling out the trick from his deep bag.

Well, apart from defending his title, Steph also has an added motivation this week. Turns out, he has a customized ‘Curry Boys Lake Tahoe Championship’ belt on the line with his father and brother, who are participants in the tournament. And that has increased Steph’s excitement tenfold, “A golf belt up for grabs. Me, Pops, and Seth. So, we’re all having our matching outfits on for Day 3 Friday. Let’s get it.”

Moreover, Steph is ecstatic to share this stage with his loved ones, “It was obviously fun playing with my dad and my brother, the matching outfits and everything, getting the vibes going.” Obviously, the icing on the cake would be lifting the ACC trophy once again, and that’s what Curry is aiming for as he prepares for the next round while having some fun in the process. Do you think he can do it?