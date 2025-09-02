Stephen Curry Quietly Celebrates Sister’s Special Day as Heartfelt Message From 5,671 Miles Away Arrives

Stephen Curry has never been one to shy away from celebrating his family. Birthdays, milestones, or quiet moments off the court? He’s usually front and center, showing his support. But this time, the four-time NBA champion chose a quieter gesture, letting a single Instagram like speak for itself. The occasion? His sister Sydel Curry-Lee’s seventh wedding anniversary with former NBA guard Damion Lee.

Damion marked the moment himself with a two-photo carousel on Instagram. The first image: their wedding day, a reminder of when it all began. The second: their family today, with three kids in tow, a snapshot of what they’ve built. His caption struck the perfect blend of humor and gratitude as he wrote, “Happy Anniversary my love! 7 years ago who would have thought these two love birds would have all that we have! My heart is full of love for you and our beautiful family! 🤍 #HappiLeeEveryAfter #WhatWasvsWhatIs lol.”

Steph didn’t add a comment. He didn’t need to. A like was enough as a subtle acknowledgment from 5,671 miles away. Because while the Curry family celebrated stateside, Lee is now beginning a new chapter of his basketball journey overseas. In August 2025, he signed with Ironi Ness Ziona in Israel, marking the next step after his NBA stops with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Though the Curry-Lee bond has always been close. Damion was always more than just Steph’s brother-in-law. He was also his teammate in Golden State. The two shared a locker room, practices, playoff runs, and even a championship ring in 2022. That history gives every family moment an added layer of basketball significance. When Steph taps the like button, it’s respect for a partner who helped him win.

So much so, even when Lee made his return to the court during the Lakers vs Suns preseason game back in 2024, Curry took to his Instagram stories to wish him a “Welcome Back.” But of course, Steph wasn’t the only one to show love on Instagram for sister dearest’s anniversary.

Callie Curry, Seth’s wife, chimed in with a “happy anniversary!!!” And Cameron Brink, the Sparks forward and the family’s WNBA star, added a heartfelt, “Love you guys! ❤️.” Even in digital form, the Curry family remains as tightly connected as any in sports.

For someone as visible as Steph, these quieter moments carry weight. He’s in the spotlight nightly, breaking three-point records and headlining prime-time games. Off the court, his family-first image has become just as defining as his shooting range. That’s why his quiet like stands out as it reflects a player who doesn’t always need to broadcast affection but consistently shows it.

How Stephen Curry affects family life

It also comes at a time when Damion’s career is shifting. Signing in Israel represents both a fresh start and a statement: there’s still basketball left to play. For Lee, it’s about proving he can contribute, even outside the NBA’s bright lights. For the Curry family, it’s another chapter of supporting one of their own from afar.

via Imago Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after a play against the Houston Rockets during the third quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

On the court, Damion carved out a role as a reliable shooter and steady defender. With the Warriors, he became part of the depth that allowed Steph, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green to push for another title. In Phoenix, he brought veteran minutes to a roster headlined by Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. Now in Israel, he’ll be asked to lead, not just fill in, with his career stats currently at 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

That transition will be watched closely, not just by his team overseas, but by the Curry family back home. And make no mistake, Steph’s subtle anniversary like is a reminder of that continued bond. The two have been teammates, family, and friends. Celebrating each other’s wins, both personal and professional, has always been part of their connection. Even when oceans separate them.

For NBA fans, it’s another glimpse into how intertwined the Curry legacy has become. It’s not just Steph rewriting record books, or Seth carving out his place as one of the league’s most consistent shooters. It’s also Sydel, Damion, Ayesha, and now Cameron Brink building a basketball family that spans leagues, teams, and now continents.

And speaking of Cameron Brink, Sydel, and Ayesha Curry? Stephen Curry has also always extended his support to the women of the Curry clan, and vice versa. Whether it’s showing up courtside for Brink’s games, proudly amplifying Ayesha’s business ventures, or celebrating Sydel’s achievements away from basketball, Steph has positioned himself as the anchor of the Curry family brand. His presence turns their individual wins into collective moments, almost like he’s running point guard off the court, too. And really, hasn’t that always been his quiet superpower?

In the end, this wasn’t a loud public message from Steph Curry. No long caption. No story repost. Just a quiet double-tap on a post that captured seven years of marriage, three kids, and a journey from the NBA to Israel. Sometimes, especially in the Curry family, that’s more than enough.