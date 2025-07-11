Stephen Curry Reveals Private Talk With LeBron James After Multiple Retirement Rumors

There are NBA offseasons, and then there are LeBron offseasons. The kind where every casual round of golf with Steph Curry, podcast joke, or cryptic eyebrow raise feels like it might crack open the future of basketball. And right on cue, just as the latest swirl of retirement rumors began gaining traction, Stephen Curry casually drops a detail that has NBA fans hitting pause: he spoke with LeBron last week. And no, nothing about basketball.

“He told me how much fun he had,” Curry said, referencing a private chat they had after LeBron played golf at Curry’s Underrated Golf event. Simple? Sure. But in LeBron Land, every sentence is a breadcrumb. And let’s not gloss over the fact that this wasn’t just a random charity gig.

Curry’s Underrated Golf isn’t a side hustle. It’s a passion project. My guy’s been as obsessed with golf as he is with his 40-foot floaters, pouring resources into leveling the playing field for young, underrepresented golfers. So when Steph hosts a golf event, it’s his element, to say the least. Add to it that LeBron showed up there?

That’s not just “fun,” but a signal. These aren’t pickup runs in Malibu. They’re where the legends start imagining life outside the hardwood. And with Curry’s love for golf, the American Century champ also had a few words of wisdom for Bron. “He got a few swings out there. … There’ something to work with that swing, though. That’s kind of what I was going for. He’s got good bones and a good foundation,” Steph explained, trying very hard to keep a straight face. “And if he spends a little bit of time practicing, a little bit of coaching, he’s got potential, for sure. So, I’m excited to see it.”

But back to the reason why Steph’s words hold weight is because of what else was happening. Just days earlier, Bryce James, LeBron’s younger son and incoming Arizona freshman, was asked if he thought his dad would stick around in the NBA long enough to share the court with him. His answer?

A half-joking, half-telling, “That’s OD… No. No. He’s gonna be 42, bro.” It was the kind of offhand comment that felt more like a spoiler than a guess. Pair that with LeBron opting into his $52.6 million player option but reportedly being not “fully aligned” with the Los Angeles Lakers, per Rich Paul, and you have the makings of a retirement mystery wrapped in a trade rumor inside a banana boat flashback.

On the surface, Stephen Curry‘s golf remark sounds innocent. But if LeBron is already out here playing holes and sipping Arnold Palmers with the bros, it suggests he’s dipping a toe into post-NBA life. Retirement may not be official, but it’s circling the runway with golf on the radar. And LeBron’s recent podcast appearance didn’t do much to quiet that noise.

On the latest episode of “Mind the Game” with Steve Nash and Kevin Durant, the trio went from philosophical to playful as they discussed life after basketball. Nash, already retired, explained how no thrill quite replaces the rush of competition. LeBron responded with a joke about one day holding up a sign telling his grandkids he dropped 101 points in a game, which, by the way, is a playful jab at Wilt Chamberlain and a wink at his own legacy.

Still, jokes aside, that entire exchange felt like someone practicing their retirement speech in a mirror. When legends start mythologizing their careers while they’re still playing, you know the end isn’t far. Because let’s not forget, people, LeBron James is 40 years old.

Curry’s course, LeBron’s crossroads

He has played more NBA games than anyone in history. He averaged 27.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists in his entire career, because, of course, he did. But this will be his 23rd year in the league. His body has held up longer than anyone ever imagined, but even superhumans have to check the calendar, no?

Feb 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron forward LeBron James celebrates after making the game winning shot with Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry (30) and Team LeBron guard Fred VanVleet (23) during the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

And while his Lakers future is technically set for another season, the franchise has never felt more fragile. The team still lacks a real long-term plan. The Bronny pick felt more legacy move than a basketball strategy. And Rich Paul’s statements suggest there’s some lingering disconnect between LeBron and the front office.

In other words, this could all be building to a final act. Of course, Curry’s comment might mean nothing. It might just be a golf story. But let’s not act brand new: when Curry and LeBron talk privately, it’s rarely about just putts and pars. There is mutual respect, legacy-awareness, and just maybe, a little long-term planning. Would it really shock anyone if Curry, always the connector, was sounding out LeBron on what comes next?

Whether that’s a ceremonial final tour or a behind-the-scenes partnership, the wheels are clearly turning. As for now, LeBron keeps us guessing. The public outings are lighter, the jokes are deeper, and the inner circle stays tight-lipped. But all signs point to the most heavily watched farewell tour in NBA history potentially getting penciled in. So yes, Steph Curry shared a light anecdote about LeBron on the golf course. But in LeBron World? That might just be his version of a curtain call warmup.