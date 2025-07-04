Stephen Curry’s Family Member Admits Personal Pressure at Warriors in Confession About Ex-NBA Champ

There are certain practice gyms that feel more like museums. You walk in, and history stares back at you. For Damion Lee, the walls echoed with names like Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, and Draymond Green. But Lee wasn’t just watching greatness. Nope. He was married into it. And in a recent podcast confession, he admitted what few dare to say out loud: when you’re Steph Curry’s family, the pressure isn’t just real… but personal.

“I was fortunate enough to be in Golden State from 2018 to 2022,” Lee shared. Now, that’s not just any timeline. That’s dynastic territory. Three Finals runs. Multiple Hall of Famers. Micro-lifts before games. Weight sessions after games. You either kept up or got left behind, and that includes emotionally. Because Lee, who is married to Curry’s sister Sydel, didn’t try to hide the high expectations he carried walking into the Warriors’ facility every day.

The gravity of Golden State’s locker room, he said, was undeniable. One hoop? Steph. Next one? KD. Then Draymond. Then Iggy. “If I don’t get better, like, you know what I mean?” he laughed, only half-joking. Lee also specifically credited Andre Iguodala for teaching him how to approach the game like a veteran.

“So to see how those guys work every single day, they lifted after every game. They did little micro lifts before games, took care of their body, their diet. Like that’s the stuff that’s actually helped me prolong my career,” he said. But beyond the mechanics, it was Iguodala’s mindset that stuck with him: sacrificing individual accolades for a bigger purpose.

“He actually probably is one of the most unselfish, but also smart, high IQ when it comes to where’s my career going with this? ‘I could be at multiple all star and play for a subpar team. We get to the first round, we get knocked out. Or I can buy into this system. I can join Steph Curry. I can, you know, help groom these players.’ Like I said, you know, you join in and seeing that and understanding how to be a true vet.”

And that’s a blueprint Steph Curry himself has long benefited from, surrounding himself with teammates who weren’t afraid to sacrifice for the greater good. And for Lee, standing among 6 Hall of Famers meant daily lessons in humility, accountability, and, yes, nerves. But that’s not all.

Keeping up with Curry & Co.

Damion Lee admitted the unspoken challenge of simply keeping pace in a room full of legends. And while fans might remember his clutch threes or occasional breakout nights, they didn’t see the pressure he walked into every single morning — the self-imposed bar set by proximity to greatness.

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

And that’s what makes Lee’s reflection feel so refreshingly raw. It wasn’t about being compared to Stephen Curry, or even trying to match what KD did on the other end. It was about surviving, adapting, and growing in an environment where expectations, both external and internal, were sky-high. Still, he delivered.

In his best stretch with the Warriors (2019-20), Lee averaged 12.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, and shot over 44.1% from three. Not headline numbers, but exactly what Golden State needed from him in a reserve role. Dependable, focused, and deeply aware of the jersey he was wearing. But behind the scenes, it’s clear now.

Lee wasn’t just shooting over defenders. He was navigating legacy, marriage, identity, and professionalism in a uniquely pressurized tank. His takeaway? Pressure isn’t always a bad thing. And maybe that is the real takeaway — greatness doesn’t only inspire. It demands. And for a role player like Damion Lee, with a championship ring and a story few can fully understand, maybe that pressure was never a burden. Maybe it was a gift.