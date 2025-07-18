Stephen Curry’s Family Member Responds to Public Criticism After Part in Ugly Bradley Beal Drama

The 2024-25 season didn’t go as planned for the Phoenix Suns. Despite high hopes, they finished 36-46 record, failing to even reach the playoffs. Of course, such a dismal season didn’t sit well with the front office. Since then, the Suns have shifted into full reset mode. They cleaned house this offseason, not just on the court but behind the scenes too, signaling a sharp turn from their previous superstar-heavy strategy. Strangely, it pulled Stephen Curry’s family right into the middle of NBA drama. When you’re married into basketball royalty, even a small comment can spark headlines.

Things started changing even before free agency. On May 1, Brian Gregory was promoted to General Manager, while James Jones stepped into a senior advisor role. Big names didn’t survive the shuffle either. Kevin Durant was sent to Houston in a historic seven-team deal. In return, the Suns got Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and rookie Khaman Maluach, along with Rasheer Fleming, Koby Brea, and second-round picks. That blockbuster move was only the beginning of their overhaul.

Then came the buyout of Bradley Beal, a move that signaled the official end of the Suns’ superstar era. Beal posted a smiling photo in a Suns uniform with a peace sign as the caption. NBA stars flooded the comments, but it was Damion Lee’s simple “😂😂😂” that caught everyone’s eye. Social media lit up. One user blasted him, saying, “Why is Damion Lee speaking bad on the Suns while he’s unemployed?” Suddenly, this wasn’t just a Suns thing; it became a Curry family headline. For the uninitiated, Damion Lee is the husband of Sydel Curry, Steph’s sister.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But Damion didn’t let this issue slide. He fired back on Instagram, saying, “Never spoke bad about anyone or any organization… but let you the ‘Social Media Insiders and GMs’ tell it 🥴.” His message was clear: don’t twist a simple emoji into something it’s not. But even emojis can spark drama when tension’s already high. But he wasn’t done, he made another post and wrote, “Y’all gotta stop being weird on here and stand on what you say! Just be jumping off the porch for some notifications & clickbait smh”.

AD

So, what led to this point? Lee barely saw the floor this past season, limited by injuries and a crowded rotation. His role shrank, and so did his chances. Meanwhile, Beal’s inconsistent performances and big contract made it hard for the Suns to build a balanced roster. It became clear something had to give. The front office made its choice, and it didn’t just stop with Beal. They’re reshaping everything, even if it means bruised feelings along the way.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Stephen Curry watches the Warriors miss on Beal as Victor Oladipo emerges as a possible backup plan

The offseason clock keeps ticking, but the Golden State Warriors remain stuck in neutral. Despite links to Bradley Beal following his buyout from the Suns, the franchise made no push beyond a minimum deal. Beal instead signed with the Clippers for two years, $11 million a deal that left some Warriors fans scratching their heads. With no new additions and no free agent splash, questions keep circling Stephen Curry’s supporting cast.

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, Golden State had become a pro-miser when it came to their offer for Beal. “Golden State also wasn’t willing to offer more than the minimum,” he reported, as teams like the Bucks and Heat also expressed interest. That number didn’t come close to the Clippers’ offer, and it effectively ended the Warriors’ pursuit. For a team still trying to squeeze out another title run with Curry, it felt like another whiff.

via Imago Apr 26, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the fourth quarter of game three of the first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs against the Houston Rockets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

So, what now? One name creating buzz is former Most Improved Player and two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo. After years of battling injuries, the 33-year-old is eyeing a return. ESPN’s Jeremy Woo wrote, “The two-time All-Star, 33, was part of a well-attended private workout in Las Vegas on Monday morning, with a large contingent of NBA and European teams attending.” He added, “Multiple team sources in attendance came away impressed.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oladipo has not played since the 2022-23 season, but his defensive chops and past All-NBA form make him an intriguing option. At his best, he averaged 23.1 points and led the league in steals. The Warriors, still looking for low-cost depth behind Curry, might just give him that shot. For a front office that passed on Beal, this could be a safer way to find a veteran contributor, without breaking the bank.