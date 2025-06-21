Stephen Curry Shares Heartfelt Moment With New Family Members After Helping Ayesha Get Better

There’s a reason Stephen Curry calls it the “Underrated” Golf Tour. Because even after four NBA titles, two MVPs, and redefining basketball with the flick of his wrist, the Warriors star still finds joy in elevating others, especially the ones no one saw coming. And this offseason, as Curry recovers from injury and Golden State regroups, he’s not laying low. He’s leaning in. On the fairways, on the gram, and most importantly, with the next generation. How?

Just days before Season 4 of his ‘Underrated Golf Tour’ tees off, Curry dropped a 10-photo Instagram carousel that was part pep talk, part gold, and all heart. “To our new players, welcome to the family,” he wrote. “To our returning players, we can’t wait to see you again. New champs loading…” The post didn’t just speak to a golf program. It spoke to what the NBA’s ultimate overachiever values most: belief, community, and legacy.

Founded in 2022, the Underrated Golf Tour gives overlooked young golfers, especially from diverse backgrounds, a platform to compete, grow, and get seen. In an elite sport where access is often the biggest barrier, Curry’s tour is rewriting who gets to dream. Why do we say that?

Because only the top 26 boys and girls from the tour will earn their way into the ultimate season finale – the Underrated Tour Championship. There, they’ll compete for the coveted Curry Cup, with Steph himself watching every swing. Because when passion meets platform? Well, greatness follows. And this season? It hits particularly differently.

The Warriors may have fallen in the Western Conference Semifinals, with Curry sidelined late due to a hamstring strain, but off the court, he’s making his minutes count. He’s investing in kids, pushing boundaries, and giving those on the margins a shot at the middle. That 10-slide post included joyful moments with golfers, a few behind-the-scenes smiles, and a visible pride in what he’s helped build.

But the family vibe didn’t stop there. Because as Steph pours into the next gen, he’s also lifting up his own household… quite literally. His wife, Ayesha Curry, posted an Instagram Story this week that sent the internet into wholesome overdrive. In it, she can be seen confidently swinging on the golf course. The caption? “Ya girl getting better! Thanks coach Steph Curry!”

From courtside to course side with the Currys

Turns out, the greatest shooter in basketball is also a pretty great golf coach. While Ayesha laughed and nailed her form, Steph’s influence was clear. He’s sharing the game that’s become his passion project with the people who matter most. And it’s not just coaching swings. It’s coaching confidence, connection, and joy. Things that can be tough to come by after an exhausting NBA season.

via Imago Mar 1, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after his dunk against the Philadelphia 76ers during the fourth quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

But in between mentoring young golfers and posting love-drenched tributes to his kids every now and then, Steph Curry is also playing assistant coach to his wife’s golf game. And honestly? He’s crushing it. Ayesha’s been juggling her own empire with a lifestyle brand, a bestselling cookbook, and upcoming keynote appearances. Still, she found time to hit the course with her husband.

And this isn’t just a cute hobby, people. For the Currys, this shared time is how they recalibrate. It’s about slowing down, reconnecting, and putting each other first. Their recent Father’s Day post was proof enough. With all four children — Riley, Ryan, Canon, and baby Caius — the family gathered to celebrate Steph. Ayesha wrote: “The best and then some. We love Steph Curry so much!!! The best dad in the world.” Steph might be nursing a hamstring, but his spirit? Full throttle.

As the Warriors recalibrate for another title push, win a surprising deal they weren’t even part of, and trade chatters surrounding them, Curry is redefining what a champion looks like. Offseason for some is vacation. For him? It’s vision. So what’s next? Season 4 of the Underrated Golf Tour is starting real soon! New kids, new courses, new dreams. And standing at the center of it all is Stephen Curry, proving yet again that greatness doesn’t rest.