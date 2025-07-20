Stephen Curry & Wife Ayesha Curry Struggle To Accept Truth About Daughter Riley After Hitting Major Milestone

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have always shared glimpses of family life, and their kids are often part of the picture. Riley, their firstborn, grabbed headlines as a toddler by stealing the spotlight during a postgame press conference. She joked, yawned, and reminded her dad he was being too loud. It was unforgettable. Since then, Riley’s moments with her family, whether at ESPYs or basketball games, have shown just how quickly she’s grown up in the public eye.

That growth hit a milestone recently. Riley Curry officially turned 13 on July 19, and fans couldn’t believe it either. Many remember her as the little girl bouncing on her dad’s lap, and now she’s a teenager. Her talents have bloomed beyond basketball. She’s into volleyball and already showing serious skill in the kitchen. Ayesha once said, “She made us this chicken piccata the other night from scratch… She did it from start to finish and it was absolutely delicious.”

Just two days after her birthday, Ayesha shared a beautiful tribute on Instagram. The post included photos of Riley at different ages, from toddlerhood to her teenage glow-up. Along with the pictures came a caption that captured every parent’s feelings when time moves too fast. “And just like that she’s THIRTEEN! Leaving it at that because @stephencurry30 and I are still processing. We love our Riley Roo.” Fans and fellow parents couldn’t help but relate to the emotion behind those words.

