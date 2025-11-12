Steve Kerr Announces Locker Room Concern Ahead of Warriors’ Tough Test Against Spurs

For every step forward, the Golden State Warriors seem to take one back. Now sitting at 6-6, their inconsistency has become a defining theme. With 70 games still ahead, even a 40-win season looks uncertain. After their latest lopsided loss, head coach Steve Kerr admitted concern over the team’s chemistry and the growing disconnect within the locker room.

Following a 126-102 blowout against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Steve Kerr couldn’t help but speak on his team’s struggles. “We’re not playing well, and we haven’t been playing well. It doesn’t feel right what’s happening right now on the floor. The way we’re playing, the way we’re approaching things,” Kerr said, pointing to the team’s sluggish form since their early-season road trip to Indiana and Milwaukee.

The Warriors haven’t looked any good since the second week. But for them, effort and intent aren’t the issue; execution has been one. The loss to the Thunder laid those flaws bare, as poor decision-making and sloppy ball control plagued the Warriors early. This is repetitive, by the way. By halftime, they had already committed 12 turnovers, a glaring sign of their struggles to maintain composure. For Kerr, the breakdown in fundamentals remains the biggest concern haunting his team’s rhythm.

Recalling last season, Kerr further highlighted, “We’re not doing any of those things right now… We have to make better decisions if we are going to be a good team, and I have to do a better job putting our guys in position to do so.” The Warriors are failing all around. From their poor offensive execution, including a lack of offensive rebounds (26th of 30 teams!), to their defensive struggles, the Dub nation is caught in a cycle of poor play they are finding hard to escape.

On the other hand, Oklahoma City, the defending champions, demonstrated why they have the best record in the league at 11-1. Their star, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, controlled the game with 28 points and 11 assists. Meanwhile, Chet Holmgren had a perfect shooting night, scoring 23 points on nine for nine from the field.

For the Warriors, the return of Stephen Curry from a three-game illness absence did not provide the needed spark, as he scored just 11 points. The team has now lost five of its last seven games, with the defeat in Oklahoma City marking its sixth consecutive road loss. This shaky start has raised clear concerns about their ability to compete with the league’s top teams.

Kerr even acknowledged the Thunder’s formidable structure, suggesting they are built for long-term dominance. He praised Oklahoma City’s stable infrastructure of coaching, management, and ownership, saying, “They have great players, great talent, and they are all connected; they are going to be doing this for a long time.” This verbal passing of the torch underscores the current gap between the Warriors and the NBA’s elite.

Warriors Face Tough Test Against Red-Hot Spurs and Wembanyama

The challenge does not get any easier for the Warriors, who now face the San Antonio Spurs on the second night of a road back-to-back. The Spurs are riding a three-game winning streak and are perfect 5-0 in their home building this season. They are led by the phenomenal Victor Wembanyama, who is coming off a historic performance.

On Monday, Wembanyama scored 38 points, grabbed 12 rebounds, and hit 6-9 three-pointers, including the game-tying and go-ahead shots in the final minute against the Chicago Bulls. He also blocked five shots, making him the first player in NBA history to record such a stat line. The Warriors will have a difficult matchup trying to contain the seven foot four superstar with their center rotation.

Golden State’s plan for managing veteran big men Al Horford and Draymond Green in back-to-back games adds another layer of complexity. Horford, who missed the Thunder game with a toe injury, is expected to play against San Antonio. This likely means Draymond Green will sit out for rest, as the team has a plan to have one of the two available for each game in a back to back set.

Rookie Will Richard has been a small bright spot for the Warriors. The second round draft pick recently became the first player from his draft class to score 100 career points. Coach Kerr praised the rookie’s innate understanding of the game, saying, “Early on in camp, you could see Will really knew how to play. He is constantly making the right cut, the right pass, the right read.” His development will be one of the few positive stories to follow as the Warriors navigate this early season slump.