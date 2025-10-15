Steve Kerr “Liked” Jonathan Kuminga’s Ejection as Warriors Find Unexpected Roster Solution

The Golden State Warriors are finding bright spots in preseason chaos. Jonathan Kuminga, ejected just 18 minutes into Tuesday’s 118-111 win against the Trail Blazers, still managed 6 rebounds and showcased his trademark floor-running. Naturally, Steve Kerr didn’t flinch. Because, as we know him, Coach Dearest has always built through the noise. So when Jonathan Kuminga was tossed in the Moda Center and a rookie suddenly looked like a roster answer, Kerr’s reaction mattered more than the ejection itself.

“I love the way he played… love the fire. I don’t mind the ejection at all. I kinda liked it, actually,” Kerr said. He was speaking directly about Kuminga’s energy and why that energy can be useful when focused. “That’s the JK that can really help our team.” The young forward’s energy and aggression, even when it crosses a line, remind the Warriors why they invested in his talent.

In 18 minutes, Jonathan Kuminga scored 7 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. But the bigger story might be elsewhere.

Second-round rookie Will Richard turned heads in his preseason start, logging 13 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 assists in 30 minutes, finishing +10 on the floor. Kerr’s praise again was unequivocal.

“I won’t hesitate to put him out there in the regular season. I have that much confidence in him already,” he said. Richard’s emergence offers a potential roster solution the Warriors weren’t expecting. While Kuminga brings athleticism and upside, Richard brings steady production and reliability, giving Kerr more flexibility as the regular season dominates.

And yes, Kerr’s comment about liking Jonathan Kuminga’s ejection sounds provocative. But it fits his long habit of using moments as teaching points. He’s a coach who prizes temperament and timing. He’s also a coach who values hustle and clarity. Kuminga offers both risk and upside.

Because the context here? It matters more than it essentially should.

Kuminga spent the summer in contract discussions that dragged headlines across training camp. The Warriors ultimately signed him to a two-year, $48.5 million deal that resolved the standoff. The deal bought time for development and preserved the Golden State’s roster flexibility. But it didn’t erase questions about fit.

In certain trios with Butler and Green, his presence has created spacing and flow issues. In others, his athleticism has supplied crucial rim pressure and defensive switchability. That binary is why Kerr’s framing was truly important.

Steve Kerr and the Golden State’s roster chaos

He wasn’t praising a rules-breaking act. He was rather weighing what happens when raw enthusiasm collides with elite standards. Entering his 12th season with the Warriors, he’s seen it before. His job is to accelerate the learning.

Will Richard’s emergence helpfully complicate that math? The rookie gives Kerr an option that blends defense and steadiness. Richard’s ball-handling in the half-court, plus an unhurried 3-of-5 from the field, signaled a player ready to carry minutes without needing constant babysitting.

That matters when the Warriors juggle rotations in October and try to protect Curry’s workload. Golden State’s preseason template has been one of experimentation.

With Draymond Green and other veterans resting, Coach Kerr has mixed up his lineups to give opportunities to young wings and bigs. This approach requires some tough decisions. Should he stick with a high-upside, emotionally volatile player like Jonathan Kuminga, or opt for a rookie who appears more dependable?

Kerr will likely choose both options, but only if Kuminga learns to temper his explosive play with more restraint.

Kuminga’s skill set is clear. Last season, he averaged 15 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while shooting 45.5% in 47 games. This performance gave the Warriors confidence to extend him, yet the team still needs shot creation and spacing that fit with Curry’s motion-heavy offense.

In contrast, the other rookie, Brandin Podziemski, offers immediate reliability. He played solid defense and made open jumpers when Curry drew defenders, contributing to the decisive plays Kerr values in crucial moments. A dependable role player helps solidify the rotation more than an unpredictable scorer who still needs to improve on reads and shot selection.

Kerr’s “I kinda liked it” stance signals his intent to develop instincts while teaching control. He rewards effort but maintains that standards must be non-negotiable.

Golden State’s final preseason game is set for Friday, October 17, against the Clippers. While it won’t answer all questions, it will provide clearer insight into whether Kerr has found a successful formula that utilizes both Kuminga’s bursts of talent and Podziemski’s stability to keep the Warriors competitive.

For a team built on balance, this combination could prove to be more significant than any ejection ever could be.