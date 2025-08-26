brand-logo
Steve Kerr Saved as Draymond Green Pours Cold Water on Report Involving Ugly Controversy

ByVaibhavi Malhotra

Aug 26, 2025 | 12:55 AM EDT

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

What happens when a team’s glue guy almost rips the whole thing apart? That’s the Warriors’ never-ending subplot, with Draymond Green once again back in the headlines over the infamous Jordan Poole punch. The story has been told, re-told, and remixed so many times, it could have its own 30 for 30. But there’s a new twist. Steve Kerr apparently played a much bigger role in this drama than fans realized.

According to Gilbert Arenas, Kerr once pulled Poole aside during a heated practice and told him point blank: “Stand up for yourself. Be a man.” That little nudge set the stage for the fire that eventually clashed with Draymond’s fury. The buildup went from Poole’s sarcastic jabs (“you’re an expensive backpack for 30”) to full-on shoves before fists flew, with Draymond calling him a “b-tch”. It was chaos dressed in Warriors jerseys, and it fractured the locker room all season long.

Fast forward to now, Draymond’s hopping on Threads, dropping six blue-cap emojis (🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢🧢) at the latest resurfaced report by CourtsideHeat via @legendz_prod. Which means he’s calling cap, dismissing the story like yesterday’s box score. But here’s the real question: if Kerr hadn’t stepped in when he did, would the dynasty have cracked earlier? Well, come back here to find out.

(This is a developing story…)

Did Steve Kerr's advice to Poole ignite the Warriors' internal chaos, or was it inevitable?

