Steve Kerr Saved From Knicks’ Desperate Attempt as NY Source Confirms Mike Brown’s Plans

Man, the Knicks’ coaching carousel never stops spinning, does it? After the Thibodeau era ended, New York swung big with Mike Brown – a solid hire, no doubt. But whispers started almost immediately: Who’s joining his staff? Would he raid established winners? Could Madison Square Garden lure a certain Bay Area legend back east? The speculation machine went into overdrive, fueled by New York’s long, long history of pining for a certain Warriors architect.

Then, clarity arrives like a bucket of cold water. A trusted Knicks insider drops not one, but two bombshell updates. One shuts down a major rumor cold. The other reveals Brown’s actual, pragmatic blueprint. Forget the dream team fantasy; reality just hit Broadway.

Ian Begley delivered the definitive word on X: “You can take GSW’s Terry Stotts off of any speculative list of candidates for Mike Brown’s coaching staff… Stotts doesn’t plan on going anywhere, will be back with the Warriors in 2025-26.” Boom. The Knicks’ rumored play for Kerr’s top lieutenant? Dead on arrival. Stotts, the experienced former head coach crucial to Golden State’s offensive flow, is locked in for Steve Kerr’s critical transition year. No staff raid happening.

This wasn’t just about Stotts; it was a bullet dodged for Kerr himself. The Knicks famously pursued Kerr aggressively back in 2014 before he chose Golden State. While no formal approach happened this time, the Stotts rumor felt like a flanking maneuver – an attempt to weaken Kerr’s bench. Begley’s report confirms Golden State’s stability: Kerr’s core staff remains intact, focused on navigating the post-Steph transition. The Knicks’ “desperate attempt” to poach championship-caliber brainpower? Firmly rejected at the door.

With the fantasy scenario squashed, Mike Brown’s actual coaching staff plans come sharply into focus. No more shadow-chasing; it’s time for building.

Brown’s blueprint: Prigioni, Fois & a new Knicks era

So, who is joining Brown in New York? Begley’s second report provided the answer: “Knicks have asked for and received permission to speak with MIN assistant coach Pablo Prigioni about positions on Mike Brown’s staff… Prigioni, a former Knick, is highly regarded in coaching circles.” This is the authentic pivot. Prigioni isn’t just a respected Xs-and-Os mind from Minnesota’s elite defense; he’s a beloved former Knick point guard. His potential return drips with cultural resonance and tactical savvy.

via Imago Dec 21, 2024; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings head coach Mike Brown calls for a foul during the fourth quarter of the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

Brown’s staff construction emphasizes cohesion over star power. He’s bringing in Riccardo Fois, his trusted offensive specialist from Sacramento, signaling a desire to implement his system seamlessly. Simultaneously, holdovers from Thibodeau’s regime face reshuffling – notably, Rick Brunson’s role is reportedly diminishing. This isn’t just adding assistants; it’s deliberately crafting a staff aligned specifically with Brown’s vision, blending fresh insight (Prigioni, Fois) with selective continuity.

The message is clear: Mike Brown isn’t replicating Kerr’s Warriors or Thibs’ Knicks. He’s building his operation. Pursuing Prigioni – a developer with Knick DNA – over impossible gets like Stotts shows pragmatism and a focus on sustainable growth. The Knicks’ new era isn’t about chasing ghosts; it’s about laying a foundation Brown can truly call his own. The real work begins now.