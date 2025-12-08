Steve Nash Announces Career Decision With LeBron James on Monday

Steve Nash has sparked a wave of curiosity across the NBA world after a new message tied to his podcast with LeBron James sent fans scrambling for answers. The former MVP has been quietly shaping the next phase of his basketball life, but the latest tease from Mind the Game suggests he’s drawing a clear line about what won’t be part of his future.

That hint came not from Nash himself, but from the podcast’s official social channels, a place fans now monitor closely after JJ Redick’s unexpected jump from co-host to Lakers head coach. The statement immediately invited comparisons, speculation, and a familiar question: could Nash be the next one to follow Redick’s path?

“Sorry y’all, the run of Mind the Game to coach ends with JJ,” the account posted, dropping the clearest signal yet about what Nash intends not to do.

This means Nash will not follow the same trajectory as JJ Redick. Redick launched the podcast with LeBron James in March 2024. He then shocked the NBA by accepting the head coaching job for the Los Angeles Lakers in June 2024 without any prior experience.

Nash will explain his reasoning in detail on an upcoming mailbag episode. That episode is scheduled for release on the podcast’s YouTube channel at 6 AM PT.

Choosing a Different Path

Steve Nash has firsthand experience as an NBA head coach. He led the Brooklyn Nets for just over two seasons, from October 2020 through November 2022. His regular-season record there was 94 wins and 67 losses.

He guided the team to two playoff appearances during that time. The role involved managing high-profile stars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The roster also dealt with numerous injuries and trade situations.

USA Today via Reuters Apr. 25, 2012; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Steve Nash waves to the fans following the game against the San Antonio Spurs at the US Airways Center.

That experience clearly shaped his current perspective. In an interview from August 2024, Nash reflected on that chapter of his career.

“I didn’t want to be a career coach,” Nash stated.

His new decision solidifies that feeling. It marks a conscious choice to build his post-playing career outside of the coaching arena.

JJ Redick’s move to the Lakers was a historic gamble. The team hired him on June 24, 2024, when he was 39 years old. He had no professional head coaching experience at any level.

Lakers General Manager Rob Pelinka expressed a strong belief in Redick’s potential at the time of the hiring.

“JJ is a fierce competitor and has an extraordinary basketball IQ and understanding of the modern game that will energize players and excite fans,” Pelinka said. “His rigorous analysis will immediately unlock new opportunities for our roster.”

Redick stopped all his media work, including podcasting, to focus fully on the Lakers’ job. Nash is choosing the opposite approach by deepening his media commitments.

Instead of coaching, Nash is building a portfolio of high-profile media and advisory roles. He joined the new NBA broadcast team on Amazon Prime starting in October 2025. He will work as a studio and game analyst.

What’s next for Steve Nash

According to a report from Marc Stein’s The Stein Line, Nash is not using this broadcasting job as a stepping stone back to a team bench. It is a dedicated career choice.

He also maintains his role as co-host of the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James. The show focuses on deep strategic basketball discussion. It explores schemes, adjustments, and the human elements of competition.

In September 2025, Nash added a front office position to his resume. Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia announced Nash would join the organization as a Senior Adviser. This role lets him consult on roster building and team philosophy without daily coaching duties.

Nash is effectively creating a new model for influence after playing. He combines national television analysis, a successful podcast, and a strategic team advisory role. This gives him a voice across the entire basketball world without the pressures of being a head coach.

Fans can hear more from Nash directly about this choice very soon. The detailed explanation will be part of the next Mind the Game mailbag episode. This decision highlights the different ways NBA legends are shaping their post-retirement careers in the modern era.