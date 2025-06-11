Suns GM Breaks Silence on Kevin Durant Situation Amid Knicks Trade Interest

The Suns have finally solved one piece of the puzzle. Last Friday, the team officially announced the hiring of their new head coach, Jordan Ott. While the voice in the locker room for next season has been determined, one major dilemma is yet to be resolved. The Kevin Durant situation. Following the embarrassing end to their season, finishing as the eleventh seed and missing the playoffs, speculations are that Suns are looking to trade KD and start fresh. Amid the buzz, GM Brian Gregory is yet to make a firm statement on the two-time champ’s future.

During Ott’s introductory press conference, Gregory and the new head coach were asked how they plan on moving forward with their rebuilding process amid Durant’s uncertainty. The GM replied, “Again, we look at all our players and Jordan and I have talked and as you mentioned, Jordan is obviously taught the world to Kevin, has a great relationship, coached him, the whole bit. But as you know, I appreciate you asking the question. I know you have to ask it. But as you know, when it comes to contract negotiations, player contracts and so forth, we don’t discuss those.”

Although Gregory broke silence on the KD situation, he kept his response vague. He continued, “It’s something that in terms of our team and so forth, we’re always talking about building our team.” Yes, the GM’s primary focus is on building the team, whether its with or without Durant. While his response did not provide much clarity on KD’s future, Gregory highlighted The Slim Reaper’s relationship with Jordan.

Sure, next season will be Jordan’s first time as an NBA head coach. But he has deep ties with Durant, as he was the Nets assistant coach from 2018-22.

AD

(Developing Story)