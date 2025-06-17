Suns Seek $27M Relief as 2 Stars Face Jeopardy Amid Kevin Durant Trade Rumors

With Kevin Durant trade speculation swirling and Phoenix exploring ways to reshape the roster around Bradley Beal and Devin Booker, the Suns are reportedly open to trading Grayson Allen or Royce O’Neale, as per the Burns & Gambo Show. The duo’s combined salary for next season? A hefty $27 million and both the players are signed through 2027–28.

Moving either of these players could create vital financial flexibility for a top-heavy roster, not to forget their second apron limit as well. And while the team isn’t waving any white flags, there’s a clear sense of recalibration, one that could start with the role players and end somewhere far more seismic.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

According to Shams Charania, the Suns are in “active trade conversations with multiple teams,” with Houston, Miami, and Minnesota emerging as the frontrunners. While Kevin Durant has listed Miami, Houston, and San Antonio as preferred long-term destinations, the reality is more complicated. As Brian Windhorst put it, “Would you trade for a 36-year-old legend like Kevin Durant if he did not want to be there?” It’s the high-stakes gamble teams now face.

Minnesota, reportedly the most aggressive suitor, could lean on Anthony Edwards to help recruit Durant. But with just one year and $54.7 million left on his deal, teams will have to weigh whether adding KD without a commitment is worth the risk. Shams notes a deal could happen “any day now”, and the clock is ticking before the NBA Draft.

Because in this desert, silence doesn’t mean safety. And when $27 million is on the line, something’s bound to give. Phoenix is officially in the “wait, are they blowing it up?” zone… and no one’s sure which domino falls first. More updates coming soon!

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

(This is a developing story…)