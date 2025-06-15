This Lauri Markkanen Trade Package Is a Take-It-or-Leave-It Offer for Potential Suitor

There’s something borderline threatening about how casually Kevin O’Connor delivered the line. Like a poker player who knows the room’s energy before the cards hit the felt. “You want number two, you just give us Lauri with five. That’s it.” No hesitation or negotiation. Just a line drawn so boldly in the sand, it could double as a trap for Lauri Markkanen.

On a recent episode with Tom Haberstroh, O’Connor sketched out a scenario that has set off sirens across front offices. How? Utah sends Lauri Markkanen and the No. 5 pick to the Spurs for No. 2. Easy, right? Wrong. Because while it sounds simple, the implications are anything but.

Though Tom laid the groundwork first. He proposed, “What if Utah moves up and wants Dylan Harper to be their point guard or, you know, swing guard of their future and the Lauri Markkanen fit in San Antonio? … I think Utah is going to want more in that deal if they’re giving up Markkanen, but they’re going to want to move up. They don’t have a point guard of the future. If I’m the Spurs…”

The Jazz are armed with the No. 5 pick in this year’s draft, earned the hard way after a tough 2024-25 campaign, plus two second-round selections at No. 43 and No. 53. It’s a decent hand on paper, but none of those picks scream “franchise-altering point guard,” which is exactly what Utah’s current core is missing. The rebuild is fully underway post-Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, and if they see a progressive playmaker as their guy, they’ll have to move.

It’s the kind of pivot Utah’s been staring at for months. They’ve quietly built a war chest of picks, but they haven’t landed that guy. That future star. According to Andy Bailey, “Now three years into the post-Donovan Mitchell-Rudy Gobert rebuild, the Utah Jazz still haven’t hit on a single first-round pick, at least not to the degree it looks like any member of their young core will be a sure-fire future star.”

That reality hit like a gut punch on lottery night, when Utah dropped four spots to No. 5 despite months of strategic losses. The rebuild is stalling, and it’s clear they’re weighing options. “They could push on organically, hope one of their recent first-rounders takes a leap…or, they could double down on the tank, trade Markkanen and try the lottery again next year,” Bailey added. This hypothetical deal with San Antonio does just that. It leans hard into the tank, but it also opens flexibility by adding a skilled piece like Devin Vassell.

But San Antonio? They’re holding the cards. And O’Connor made it crystal clear they’re not interested in playing nice. “We’re not giving you anything else except Keldon Johnson, Harrison Barnes. Enjoy.” And folks, that’s where it gets spicy. Because while Utah wants to rise, the Spurs have every reason to stand firm. With Victor Wembanyama, who is currently living the monk life, in place and a deep, defensively solid supporting cast around him, they don’t need to force anything.

Still, the fit of Markkanen next to Wemby? That’s mouthwatering. A 7-footer who can space the floor, run in transition, and still bang inside when needed. Instant playoff floor-raising.

Markkanen’s clock ticks in Utah

Yet, San Antonio isn’t about to blow the No. 2 pick unless the return screams “win-now and later.” And if you believe the league buzz, Markkanen is secretly being courted across the board—Dallas, Sacramento, even the Lakers have been rumored to kick the tires.

Markkanen has evolved from a sweet-shooting question mark in Chicago to an All-Star-caliber forward in Utah. Last season, he averaged 23.2 points and 8.2 rebounds on 39.9% from three, while missing time with injury. This year, though? 19.0 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 1.5 assists. He’s under contract from $17.2 million to $42.1 million overnight, and then? Try $46.3M, $46.1M, and $49.8M in the seasons after that. The Jazz are shopping a ticking salary bomb, meaning his value is peaking at a convenient time for Utah to cash in.

But do they? Or does Danny Ainge see Markkanen as the ideal adult-in-the-room for their next era? There’s no doubt Utah has looked at every angle here. The clock on Markkanen’s trade value is ticking. Add in that they’ve the No. 5 pick and plenty of cap flexibility, and suddenly the Jazz are in a position to reshape their roster overnight.

Still, that “take-it-or-leave-it” offer might just be too steep for San Antonio… unless they believe Markkanen is the guy to fast-track Wemby’s rise. Otherwise, the Jazz might have to start looking elsewhere. For now, the bluff has been made. The pot is fat, and the chips are moving. Let’s see who calls.