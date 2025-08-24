“Thought it’s Drake”: Jayson Tatum Attracts More Public Scrutiny After Offseason Transformation

A new NBA season usually brings fresh hopes, storylines, and the promise of redemption. For Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, however, the focus has been narrowed down to just two things: healing and recovering. After suffering an Achilles tendon injury, the kind that often sidelines athletes for long stretches, Tatum is unlikely to return for the coming campaign.

Yet reports suggest he has been attacking his rehab process with intensity, determined to return stronger. His commitment remains clear, even as fans anxiously await his next appearance.

Recovery is rarely straightforward, especially with an injury as tricky as the Achilles. Some athletes rush the process, while others take a slower route. Tatum, however, seems to be combining patience with effort. He’s been spotted working out regularly, surrounding himself with trainers seemingly in a bid to prepone his return. The Celtics have voiced faith in his process. But as serious as his rehab remains, another story surrounding Tatum has unexpectedly taken the spotlight: his new look.

This past weekend, Tatum stepped into the public eye at Los Angeles Clippers guard Bradley Beal’s wedding. The two have been close friends since growing up together in St. Louis, Missouri, so his presence came as no surprise. What did shock fans, though, were photos that quickly began circulating online.

The images showed Tatum sporting a completely different hairstyle, something that immediately sparked online chatter. From the buzzcut he once wore as a rookie to his more recent longer styles, fans have always been curious about Tatum’s hairstyles.

Now, it seems Tatum has chosen to try out braids, a decision that instantly fueled comparisons and jokes across social media. The resemblance was enough to get people talking more about his hair than his recovery. Still, those close to the Celtics know where his true focus lies. While it’s clear that the wedding was a momentary pause, and come Monday morning, he is sure to be back in the gym, working through rehab, what truly lingers, though, is how fans reacted to this makeover.

Fans drag Drake into the conversation as Jayson Tatum sports a new look

When Jayson Tatum showed up at Bradley Beal’s wedding, his hairstyle became an instant talking point. The photos spread quickly online, and within hours, fans were flooding social media with jokes and comparisons. Instead of just focusing on his recovery, people were fixated on how different he looked.

Even the two-time NBA Champion wasn’t spared from the flames as one person jokingly commented, “If Kawhi and Drake had a kid lol.” The comments showed just how unexpected the transformation appeared. The post gained traction, with many others chiming in.

Another fan took it even further, with the Drake comparison bringing back his and Kendrick Lamar’s beef to the memory. He wrote, “Damn Kendrick about to release Meet the Tatums looking like that deadass.” While the reference is something that Drake wouldn’t personally like a lot, it showed just how strongly the fans felt about the new look. Clearly, people weren’t holding back their imagination.

The jokes only grew louder when another fan echoed the same thought: “thought it’s drake.” Whether he meant to or not, the Celtics star found himself stepping into a different kind of spotlight with this latest move

Of course, not every fan tried to get clever. Some were more direct, simply posting, “why he look like drake.” That bluntness captured the exact thought many had when they first saw the pictures. The resemblance felt so strong that jokes about Tatum doubling as the rapper kept gaining steam.

Still, there were some who couldn’t believe that the pictures that surfaced weren’t edited in some manner or form. A fan wrote, “Bro no way that second pic isn’t a deep fake! that looks like drake’s face is pasted over Tatum lol.” Well, while it was a small part of the fans who had this concern, it’s certainly valid.

Together, the reactions reveal more than just amusement. They show how Tatum, even while rehabbing from a tough Achilles injury, remains firmly in the cultural spotlight. His hairstyle might change, but the attention around him never fades.