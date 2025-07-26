3 Jonathan Kuminga Trade Proposals Viable for Warriors After NBA Exec’s Warning

Jonathan Kuminga’s uncertain future has become the story of the Warriors’ summer. Stuck in the major dilemma, they failed to make any roster additions during free agency. Clearly, JK is not pleased with his role in Golden State, as he expressed desire to be an All-Star, which will only be possible if he gets a more consistent starting spot. So, he is open to the idea of leaving. But Mike Dunleavy’s options are limited and unfortunately, not in favor of the Bay Area franchise.

“From an asset management standpoint, the Warriors have absolutely shot themselves in the foot… The Warriors are looking at three realistic options (with Kuminga), and all three feel like losses for the Warriors.” Media veteran Marc Grandi remarked.

The first option – Settle for the Kings or Suns’ “lowball” trade offer to put an end to this situation. Per reports, Phoenix has offered a trade package centred around sharpshooter Grayson Allen. Nick Richards and Royce O’Neal could also be included. But Warriors do not seem interested, mainly because they are seeking a high-upside young talent and a first-round pick in exchange for Kuminga. Also, Grayson’s $16.9 million salary is not something they want to be burdened with.

Meanwhile, Kings have reportedly made an offer including Dario Saric, Devin Carter, and a protected first-rounder. However, Dunleavy is interested in Keon Ellis or Keegan Murray, as they fit the Warriors’ roster requirements better. While Warriors are not pleased with the available offers, settling for one of them to get the Kuminga situation over with is a viable move.

The second option – JK accepts the $7.9 million qualifying offer to extend his stay in Golden State and part ways next summer. Unfortunately, this scenario would leave the Warriors in a tough spot. While accepting the QO would give Kuminga a chance to enter unrestricted free agency next year and potentially receive more lucrative offers from interested suitors, Warriors would have to let him go for nothing.

An NBA executive even warned them about it, “If he takes the qualifying offer, the Warriors are f—– from a team-building standpoint, because they need to get him on a deal where they can trade him. That’s the key for them.” Although Kuminga seemingly no longer fits Dunleavy’s vision, the GM wants to get the maximum return for the young forward, which will not be possible if he becomes an unrestricted free agent.

That leaves them with the third option – Overpay Kuminga and hope that his stock rises for a future trade. Well, Warriors are reportedly willing to offer him $20 million annually over three years. But JK believes he is worth way more, expecting close to $30 million per year. Moreover, he claims he never got a chance to showcase his maximum potential in the Bay because of his inconsistent minutes. “I want it to be a consistent role.” He remarked. Maybe, overpaying him would motivate him to look past these role concerns and commit to the Warriors for another season. That’s a huge risk because if JK has another bad year, then Dunleavy would be stuck with his massive contract with no takers.

While Warriors are assessing their options, JK has also been analysing what’s best for him.

Jonathan Kuminga “open-minded” to the idea of joining the Kings amid promise of bigger role

Amid his trade buzz, Kuminga made it clear that he intends to bet on himself, “I feel like I’m at the point where that has to be my priority. To just be one of the guys a team relies on. Aiming to be an All-Star. Multiple times. Aiming to be great.” The youngster no longer wants to live under Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler’s shadow, taking a backseat while they shine. And Kings are reportedly willing to offer him that opportunity.

via Imago Dec 19, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) backs down Memphis Grizzlies forward Santi Aldama (7) during the second quarter at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

According to veteran insider Anthony Slater, “Kuminga had contact with the Kings in the last couple of days… from what I’ve gathered, he liked the pitch that Scott Perry gave. He’s open-minded to the idea of Sacramento.” Yes, Kings are potentially offering Kuminga a starting role and a bigger opportunity than the Warriors are willing to give. Something he has been craving since he started his career.

Well, Kings have already made their offer to Dunleavy and if Kuminga pushes for a trade, maybe the GM will give in to the pressure to move on from this situation once and for all. Which option do you think is best for the Warriors?